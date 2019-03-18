Kristin Cavallari Says Husband Jay Cutler Is More Strict When It Comes To Parenting

In most families, there is one parent who is a little stricter than the other and according to Kristin Cavallari, that’s exactly the case in her family of five.

The Very Cavallari star and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, are proud parents to three kiddos — 6-year-old Camden, 4-year-old Jaxon, and 3-year-old Saylor. The family is currently living their lives in the public eye on their hit E! reality show and during a recent appearance at her Mommy & Me brunch at the Coast Lounge, the 32-year-old chatted with Us Weekly and revealed whether she or Jay was the stricter parent.

“I’d say Jay is probably a little bit stricter, but I definitely have boundaries and I don’t just let them do whatever they want. But I’m more along the lines of let kids be kids and make a mess, whereas Jay sometimes tries to prevent the mess from even happening.”

The former Hills star also shared that as a kid, she was kind of rough on her mom and could be a difficult child at times and her daughter Saylor is the exact same way. Cavallari says that the 3-year-old doesn’t like hearing the word “no” and she throws plenty of temper-tantrums. As for 6-year-old Camden? Kristin compares him to his father, calling him a “very good boy.”

“He has a heart of gold and Jay also has a heart of gold,” the reality star shared.

Of course, Cavallari also talked about the new collection of her Little James clothing line, saying that her two youngest kids actually like helping their mom with the line. Though she wouldn’t call them “passionate” about design just yet, Cavallari did say that they’re opinionated on what they wear, which makes them good little helpers.

“The whole point of Little James was to vary what mom and dad want their kids to wear with what the kids want to wear, because usually there’s a huge gap,” Cavallari shared. “So I listen to them, and I try to make clothes that they love and that I love as well,” she added.

Recently, the TV personality made headlines when one Instagram user accused her of getting botox. As The Inquisitr shared, an Instagram user posted a side-by-side photo of Kristin during her time on The Hills and a photo of her that she posted on her Instagram account from the Golden Globes. In the caption of the photo, the Instagram user claims that Cavallari has had some work done to her face, including eye-filler and botox.

Once she caught wind of the post, Kristin wasn’t too keen on the accusations and she took the opportunity to set the record straight, saying that she has never touched her face but sarcastically thanking the page for the compliment.

“Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that. I’m proud to be injectable free,” she wrote.

Fans can catch Kristin and her husband Jay on new episodes of Very Cavallari on Sunday evenings on E!