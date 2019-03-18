Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Elizabeth Faces A Tough Decision Regarding Franco

Relationships are facing difficult transitions now that the truth about Ryan’s return to Port Charles is known. Franco said he was guilty of what Ryan had done as a ploy concocted with Jordan and Elizabeth has made it clear she’s not sure she can forgive him for lying to her. General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode reveal that the two will have another difficult discussion about what comes next.

The sneak peek shared at the end of Monday’s episode showed Elizabeth in the doorway of Franco’s GH room. It looks like he’s recovered and ready to be released, but he probably doesn’t know where he should head next. Liz had harsh words for her new husband once she learned of everything he’d hidden from her, but she also still loves him and know he loves her boys.

SheKnows Soaps teases that during the next show, Elizabeth will be feeling deeply conflicted. That was apparent in the sneak peek, as it seems her heart and her head are telling her two different things when it comes to Franco. General Hospital spoilers detail that she’ll feel torn when faced with questions from Franco and it’s not clear yet what she’ll do next.

Unfortunately, the General Hospital spoilers available at this point don’t reveal much of anything else in terms of what comes next for Elizabeth and Franco. They’re in an understandably difficult place right now, but “Friz” fans won’t be giving up hope.

It took a long time for Liz and Franco to finally tie the knot and fans of the couple are determined to see the two stick together through this latest obstacle. It’ll surely help that Cameron had a heart-to-heart with his mom once he learned the truth about what had happened and it obviously melted her heart when she saw the pictures Franco had been looking at on his phone.

Franco owes Elizabeth an explanation. But will anything he says make things right with his wife? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/nIvQyeO6U1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 11, 2019

Some fans noticed that Liz wasn’t in work clothes during the talk in the preview, so it seems likely they’re talking about whether or not he can go home with her as he’s being discharged. General Hospital spoilers suggest that this will be an emotional discussion to watch and that it may take some time for these two to find their way back to one another.

Of course, Franco and Elizabeth aren’t the only ones struggling in the wake of Ryan’s reign of terror. Kevin and Laura are facing challenges and Ava is desperate to figure out how to accept all of this. General Hospital spoilers tease that these will be captivating scenes that fans won’t want to miss and there may be more twists and turns still on the way.