Trump Slams SNL Again, This Time Following A Rerun

Saturday Night Live might be airing reruns until the show returns on March 30, but that didn’t stop President Donald Trump from taking aim at the popular late night show, Newsweek reports. And much like the show itself was a rerun, many of the president’s Sunday morning tweets felt likewise familiar, echoing sentiments very similar to those previously lobbed at SNL by Trump. This particular episode had originally aired at the end of last year.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows,” Trump tweeted.

He went on to further attack the show, even going as far as to suggest the possibility of official sanctions as he asked if the Federal Election Commission “and/or” the Federal Communications Commission should look into what he has described as a persistent anti-Republican bias.

Trump also evoked the specter of “Collusion,” claiming coordination with Democrats and “of course, Russia!” The president then closed the thought with his hallmark MAGA hashtag and nods to recent approval rating numbers: “Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans.”

The series of tweets was largely reminiscent of his previous railings against his treatment by network television, especially NBC.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!” he has said previously.

During this older of the two series of tweets targeting the sketch comedy show, Trump closed in an all-caps rebuke, “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” Many of the president’s opponents at the time took immediate issue with his choice of the phrase “enemy of the people,” which has been used throughout history by rhetorically problematic figures including Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin, not to mention characterizations of Jews targeted by Nazi Germany.

After the episode originally aired, Trump questioned the legality of the long-running show and said it should be "tested in courts." He repeated that sentiment after the episode aired again on Saturday. #MoronPresidenthttps://t.co/QLzZdOgJCd — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) March 17, 2019

Trump is himself no stranger to the Saturday Night Live stage. He in fact hosted an episode personally as recently as 2015, during the early stages of his presidential candidacy which would ultimately end with winning the election. Trump’s appearance at the time was widely protested, including rallies outside of the show’s studio in New York City and public criticism of NBC for providing a forum for then-candidate Trump.