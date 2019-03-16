‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, March 15: Thomas & Douglas Return After Caroline’s Death

Thomas asks Liam and Wyatt to be Douglas's godparents.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 15 states that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were at Ridge Forrester’s house. They were letting everyone know of Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) death and getting ready for the family’s arrival, per Soap Central.

Taylor, Steffy, Eric, And Quinn Gather At Ridge’s House

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were the first to arrive. Steffy hugged her father and told him that she was sorry. Taylor and Ridge hugged after she told him that one phone call could change your whole life.

Eric picked up a framed photo of Caroline. Ridge said that he had placed it on the table. Ridge said that he had loved everything about Caroline. He then continued to reflect on her passion for her work and for the people in her life. He said that he did not think he would ever meet anyone like that again.

Taylor told them that she did not want to push Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) for more information about Caroline’s death. He only told her that it was a sudden blood clot. She said that he also needed help to tell Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Eric said that they would keep Caroline’s spirit alive and be there for the boy.

Katie Supports Bill On The Bold and the Beautiful

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was in his office at Spencer Publications. He wanted to know if Katie (Heather Tom) had already told Will (Finnegan George.) She said that she thought that he may want to break the news to his son. Bill said that he would do it at a later date, per She Knows Soaps. Katie hugged him from behind.

Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope (Annika Noelle), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Sally (Courtney Hope) arrived. After he told them of Caroline’s death, everyone was in a somber mood. Bill felt guilty about the lie that he told a year ago. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that he lied to Thomas and told him that Caroline had terminal cancer. Katie tried to reassure Bill that it was not his fault that Caroline passed away. They leave for Ridge’s house.

Thomas Forrester Returns With Douglas

Thomas arrived at his father’s house. He encouraged Douglas to say hi to Ridge. Steffy told Douglas that he was handsome enough to be a Forrester Creations model. Douglas said that his mother had said the same thing. The family embraced each other.

Liam and Wyatt approached Thomas and told him that Caroline had wanted to ask them something. Thomas clarified that she wanted them to be Douglas’s godparents in case anything ever happened to them. He then formally asked the Spencer brothers, and they agreed to be there for Douglas.

Bill told Thomas that he had lost Caroline long before anyone else. Thomas told Bill that Caroline still looked up to him as the male authority in her life. He said that Caroline had forgiven him.

Hope and Douglas bonded when she saw him looking across the room for someone. She told him that they all look for someone who is not there.

Sally also approached Thomas. She welcomed him home and said that she was sorry for all the hurt that had come from their relationship. She also told him that she was sorry that Caroline was gone. They hugged each other.

“Daddy, mommy’s here!” Douglas shouted. The boy pointed to the photo on the table. Hope led Douglas to the kitchen as Thomas cried. He thanked everyone for being there. Taylor, Ridge, and Steffy came forward to hold him in a tight embrace.