Captain Marvel Confirmed To Lead The MCU Moving Forward

Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to conclude this April when Avengers: Endgame debuts and closes out 11 years of films. Everyone is wondering where Marvel Studios will go from here as former major players like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth are rumored to be retiring from their characters. In Captain Marvel: The Official Movie Special (via Comic Book), Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige revealed which character will be the newest leader of the superheroes moving forward.

Since 2008, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor were the tripod that kept the MCU on its feet and now that they all might be out of the picture it’s time for someone to take their place. Kevin Feige has recently said that it’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) who will be in the forefront moving forward into Phase 4.

“One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing [Brie Larson] at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Feige also went on to explain the uniqueness of the character, saying Carol is a “real person” who can travel into outer space and has incredible powers. The studio head emphasized her “multiple dimensions” and noted that she is vulnerable and “very human.”

Some newer characters in the MCU have more films under their belt including Spider-Man, Black Panther and Falcon but it appears as if it’s time for a female to lead the pack. Carol Danvers has only appeared in one movie so far, but with the success of Captain Marvel in the box office, one or two more solo movies are almost guaranteed.

Other major players to look out for in Phase 4 include the Guardians of the Galaxy (Star-Lord, Gamora, Mantis, Drax, Groot, Rocket), Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and Black Panther. The third GOTG flick has been confirmed with James Gunn back at the helm after being fired. Spider-Man: Far From Home will kick off Phase 4 on July 5, with a solo Black Widow film also in pre-production. There is no confirmed release date for a second Doctor Strange or Black Panther film but Marvel Studios is set to announce the plan for the upcoming years after the debut of Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel is set to appear in Avengers: Endgame on April 26.