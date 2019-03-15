Cole Sprouse Shares The Most Romantic Thing He Has Ever Done For Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart share some swoon-worthy, unique chemistry as a couple — both on and off the set of their CW series, Riverdale. Although the gorgeous couple played it coy for quite a while and tried to keep their romance under wraps, they’ve been making appearances on each other’s social media accounts for a while now.

While Sprouse has been rounding the press circuit for his latest flick, Five Feet Apart, he’s been sharing some insanely sweet details on the couple’s romance. He caught up with Glamour Magazine to talk about his newest film, but one of the biggest takeaways from his interview was the reveal of the most romantic gesture he’s ever bestowed on his lady-love, and it was a doozy.

“I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories—and the greatest romances.”

Sprouse has been sharing little bits and pieces of his and Reinhart’s relationship, which has been a welcome treat for fans of the couple who normally keep their romance very private. For his profile with The Los Angeles Times, Sprouse shared that at the beginning of their relationship, he and Reinhart found themselves getting closer to one another on set, and “legitimately could not stay away from one another.”

He also added that the two still “grapple” with trying to stay as private as possible, but that it’s something that’s nearly impossible as they are both famous, and attend events together. He said that he carefully tailors his social media, and he tries not to share too many pictures of Reinhart.

The Riverdale actor also shared that he focuses on quality time more than anything in a relationship. The classic dinner and a movie type dates aren’t his style, and he prefers to take a more interesting approach to his romantic evenings, as he feels it helps him better understand the person he is spending time with.

“Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?” Sprouse added.

The actor also admitted that he previously had an issue with the “publicity and celebrity” angle of working in Hollywood. Though he enjoys the craft itself, and finds it rather enjoyable, having his private life on display has been something he has learned to come to terms with — and embrace — as evidence of him opening up about his wildly romantic side.

Fans of both Sprouse and Reinhart will be keeping an eye out for the next reveal from the adorable couple, and will be waiting for the next update on their enviable dates.