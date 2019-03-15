Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Sued For $500 Billion By Parent Whose Child Lost A Spot To Their Kids

Jennifer Kay Toy says that both women's 'despicable actions' kept her son out of several universities he applied to.

A California woman has sued actresses Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and other alleged co-conspirators caught up in a college-admissions bribery scam for $500 billion, BBC News is reporting.

Loughlin and Huffman were among 33 defendants indicted last week in an FBI sting that targeted wealthy individuals who allegedly used bribes, cheating, and other nefarious methods to get their kids into elite colleges, as People reported at the time. Specifically, Huffman allegedly gave $15,000 “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” according to the indictment. Loughlin allegedly paid $500,000 to have her children brought on to the University of Southern California rowing team, even though none of them had ever rowed. Other alleged conspirators are accused of paying as much as $6 million to get their kids into elite schools.

California mom Jennifer Kay Toy says the actions of Loughlin, Huffman, and the other indicted individuals cost her son, Joshua, the opportunity to attend an elite school because his spot was taken by someone who didn’t earn it. Specifically, she says that Joshua applied to many of the colleges and universities caught up in the admissions scandal, but was denied admission to them “for some undisclosed reason.”

Lori Loughlin reportedly not expected to return to 'Fuller House' in wake of college admissions scandal https://t.co/THryODstLT — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 15, 2019

“I’m now outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college, not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt it was OK to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children’s way into a good college.”

The $500 billion suit against Loughlin, Huffman, and the other alleged conspirators is far from the only lawsuit to have been filed in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

Over at Stanford, the students who paid application fees for their applications want their money back, arguing that they were “deceived” into paying application fees if the children of wealthy individuals were going to be able simply buy their way in. They are collectively suing for $5 million.

Credibility of Felicity Huffman’s parenting site "ruined" after #CollegeCheatingScandal, expert says https://t.co/1fFuw3SxBm pic.twitter.com/zzs5rMrRR1 — Hollywood Reporter Style (@thrstyle) March 15, 2019

Across the country, at Yale, students are similarly suing to get their application fees back. Student Erica Olsen spent $80 on her application fee to the Ivy League university, only to be rejected. She and other plaintiffs claim in their lawsuit that they didn’t get what they paid for: a “a fair admissions consideration process.”

Similar lawsuits have been filed by students at Tulane University, Rutgers University and an Orange County, California community college. In these cases, the lawsuits name William “Rick” Singer, who is the alleged mastermind of the scheme.