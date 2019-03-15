NFL News: The Super Bowl Odds After Free Agency Opened Have The Browns Ridiculously High

The Browns have jumped up as one of the Super Bowl favorites due to some big moves.

The official start of the 2019 league year has been open less than 48 hours and free agency has already caused the NFL to look drastically different. Now, some new odds for Super Bowl LIV have come out and some of the usual suspects are sitting at the top of the list while others have fallen after losing some players. There are also a couple of surprises and after some really aggressive moves, the Cleveland Browns are one of them.

One of the most talked about teams this offseason has been the Browns and for very good reasons. They moved ahead and cemented the trade with the New York Giants to acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which gave quarterback Baker Mayfield one of the best targets in the entire NFL.

The Browns also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt after a 2018 incident in which a video showed him shoving and kicking a woman. He was on the NFL Commissioners exempt list, but as reported by ESPN, his punishment has been handed down and he is suspended for the first eight games of the season.

Those two major moves along with some big free agency signings have taken the Cleveland Browns to another level. OddsShark has now revealed the updated Super Bowl LIV odds as of Friday morning, and the Browns are fifth highest and only behind the final four teams from last season.

Updated Super Bowl 54 odds: KC +700

NE +750

NO +900

LAR +1000

CLE +1200

CHI/PHI +1400

IND/LAC +1600

GB +1800

DAl +2000

MIN/PIT +2200

SF +2500

HOU/SEA +2800

JAX +3300

ATL/BAL +3500

TEN +5000

CAR +5500

DEN/NYG +6000

OAK +6600

TB +7000

DET/NYJ +8000

BUF +10000

ARI/CIN/MIA +12500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) March 15, 2019

WAS +15000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) March 15, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are both the favorites in the NFC after making it to the NFC Championship Game which ended up being won by the Rams. Even though the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII, they are the second favorite behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made some good offseason moves.

Of course, these are simply the early odds for the 2019 NFL season, but they are quite interesting and Cleveland Brown fans do have something to be excited about. That is absolutely huge for a team that was 7-8-1 last year but has not won more than nine games since 2007 and only once since coming back into the league in 1999.

In case you forgot — our 2019 opponents are set! ???? ???? » https://t.co/Ltp6Haimko pic.twitter.com/9GpJ5pusn0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 15, 2019

Anything is possible to change before the start of the season and as it goes on, but the early odds for Super Bowl LIV are quite interesting. Some of the usual suspects are at the top of the list, but the Cleveland Browns are making more than enough moves to sneak into the top five. This is a new look NFL already and fans can’t wait for September and all of the fun to get started.