Sarah Hyland’s Boyfriend Wells Adams Calls Her A ‘Hot Pregnant Woman’

Wells shared his love for girlfriend Sarah while watching her sporting a baby bump in 'Modern Family.'

Sarah Hyland’s boyfriend Wells Adams is calling her a “hot pregnant woman” after seeing her in character as Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family rocking a fake baby bump. Per Hollywood Life, the former The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star gushed over his girlfriend of around a year and a half on social media as he watched her on the show on March 13.

Wells headed to Instagram Stories this week to publicly gush over the actress by posting a video that showed him tuning in to the latest episode of the popular sitcom.

In one scene during the Season 10 episode “The Wild”, Sarah’s character Haley – who’s pregnant with her first child – described herself as being a “disgusting pig monster,” to which Wells could then be heard yelling at the TV screen, “You’re not a disgusting pig monster! You’re beautiful!”

He also added a sweet caption to the video he shared with his close to 1 million followers in which he described the star as being a “hot pregnant woman.”

The gushing message from the reality star also caught Hyland’s attention, as she later reposed the video to her own Instagram Stories and told her man just how much she loves him in reply.

Though Sarah’s not announced that she’s currently expecting in real life, there’s no doubting that she and her boyfriend have made no secret of their love for one another ever since going public with their romance in 2017.

The loved-up couple are certainly no stranger to showing off some PDA on social media or the red carpet and also often gush about one another in interviews.

Back in December, Hyland opened up in an interview with Self about how Adams helped her through her health struggles and was also there for her as she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

“He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” Hyland told the outlet of how her boyfriend supported her during one of the hardest times in her life.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

“He’s seen me at my worst,” the actress then continued of why their relationship is so strong. “He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sarah has been extremely candid about her health struggles and even revealed during an emotional and raw appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January that she was in such chronic pain that she once found herself “very” close to suicide.