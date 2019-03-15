Lori Loughlin’s College Cheating Scandal: What Is The Status Of Aunt Becky On ‘Fuller House’?

Will the final season of the hit show on Netflix see an appearance of Aunt Becky?

By now, almost everyone has heard about the college cheating scandal that has numerous celebrities and top executives in hot water. As reported by The Inquisitr, TV star Felicity Huffman and actress Lori Loughlin are two of those who have been indicted and arrested for their roles in the scam. While some of the dominoes have already started to fall, many are wondering if we’ve seen the last of Aunt Becky on Fuller House.

On Thursday, Loughlin was dropped by Hallmark Network as reported by The Inquisitr, and that is absolutely huge. That means she will no longer be in the network’s hit series When Calls the Heart or any number of made-for-TV and Christmas movies put out by the network either.

While Loughlin may have had a number of other projects she was working on, it’s quite possible that more may have to make a tough decision over this scandal.

Loughlin is accused of paying a “donation” of $500,000 to a fake charity, but the money was actually used to create false athletic profiles for her two daughters. Those profiles were then used to help with their admission to the University of Southern California which they have now dropped out by claiming the threat of bullying.

While many wonder just what Loughlin will do after being dropped by Hallmark, fans of Fuller House are curious if they’ve seen the last of Aunt Becky.

Netflix

Back in January, it was revealed that Fuller House was being renewed for a fifth season, but that one would also be the last. The stars of the series are Candace Cameron-Bure as DJ, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler. Yes, there are some side characters, but those are the main stars.

Throughout the course of four seasons, there have been random appearances from Danny (Bob Saget), Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), and Aunt Becky (Loughlin). It has been expected that all of them would return, but one of those is definitely up in the air at this point.

With Loughlin’s indictment, it’s quite possible that she could end up serving a number of months in jail as reported by The Inquisitr, but that all depends on how her case goes. If she doesn’t serve any time, would Netflix even want her back for the fifth season?

As reported by Good Housekeeping, Netflix has gone the way of many of Loughlin’s Fuller House co-stars and remained relatively quiet. They have not said anything regarding her involvement in the final season of the show or if there will even be any involvement by her at all.

Lori Loughlin is out on $1 million bail for her alleged role in the college cheating scandal, and she’s already lost her Hallmark gig. Only time will tell if she’s kicked out of Fuller House by Netflix as well.