‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Explains How She Knows John Blizzard Amid Puppy Gate Drama

Their relationship has been a hot topic throughout 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Teddi Mellencamp and her communication with Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard have been at the forefront of the drama on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during a new interview, Mellencamp explained her connection to him.

Speaking to The Daily Dish on March 13, Mellencamp revealed she initially met Blizzard through Vanderpump Dogs, which is owned by her co-star, Lisa Vanderpump.

“You know, all this chatter about my friendship with John Blizzard is I’ve hung out with John Blizzard at any Vanderpump event,” Mellencamp explained.

Although Mellencamp admitted to having a casual friendship with Blizzard, she said she is unfamiliar with the details of his personal life and has never hung out with him on her own or been to dinner with him. She’s also never confided in him and explained that she and Blizzard weren’t talking about Dorit Kemsley’s dog drama because they were friends. Instead, they were reportedly in contact with one another about Kemsley and her dog because Vanderpump instructed Blizzard to reach out.

In a recent Bravo blog, Vanderpump slammed Mellencamp for gossiping with Blizzard and said that she doesn’t talk to him, even though he’s been working with her at Vanderpump Dogs for some time.

“John Blizzard has since expressed deep regret that he has perpetuated and engaged in salacious gossip which ignited a maelstrom of negativity,” Vanderpump wrote.

While Vanderpump has attempted to make it seem as if it was Mellencamp who pushed the negative story about Kemsley and her decision to give her adopted dog to a woman who later dropped the animal off at a shelter, Mellencamp has insisted it was Vanderpump who orchestrated the entire thing.

Looking back, Mellencamp said that she should have walked away from Blizzard and Vanderpump when he first called her about Kemsley.

“When I got the very first call from John Blizzard that ‘Lisa wanted me to tell you this, and here’s this story about Dorit,’ I wish I said, ‘I don’t want to hear it. It doesn’t involve me,'” Mellencamp admitted.

According to Mellencamp, if she had simply walked away from what Vanderpump was attempting to use her for, she would have been completely innocent when the story eventually came out. As she explained, the entire ordeal has made her feel disgusting and she has major regrets about her involvement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.