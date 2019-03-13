Kellyanne Conway Slams ‘Stupid’ Felicity Huffman And Lori Loughlin Over College Admissions Scandal

Social media went wild after news broke that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among dozens of people indicted yesterday in connection with a massive college admissions scandal. Some poked fun at the matter with jokes and memes, while others criticized the ladies for what they had been accused of doing, including President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway.

According to The Daily Mail, Conway took to her Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon to slam the television stars, and she didn’t hold back.

“.@LoriLoughlin & @Felicity Huffman indicted for lying and buying spots in college,” Conway wrote, tagging the actresses in her tweet — though Loughlin later deactivated all of her social media accounts.

“They worried their daughters are as stupid as their mothers,” she added.

Lori Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky in Full House, and Felicity Huffman, who starred in Desperate Housewives, are two of a group comprised of 50 individuals who stand accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes to ensure their children would be admitted to elite colleges. Colleges named in the scandal include Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, and the University of Southern California.

In a follow-up tweet, Kellyanne acknowledged that the actresses were getting the most exposure because of their fame, and made sure to remind her followers that there were 48 other people involved in the elaborate scheme — calling some of them out.

2 actresses get most attention for college admissions cheating scandal. Yet 48 others were charged, too. Coaches, athletic directors took millions. CEOs Author of ironically titled, “The Modern Girls Guide to Life” Willkie Farr law firm partner YOU FAILED THESE KIDS. https://t.co/7newJekV8B — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 12, 2019

While some Twitter users agreed with her criticism of the accused parents, The Huffington Post noted that a number of people responded to Kellyanne’s tweets to point out some apparent irony in her words. Considering that Conway is a mother of four, some clapped back at her for attacking the celebrity kids, many of whom The Daily Mail reported were unaware of the alleged payments made by their parents.

If you must, call out their parents for cheating (the irony, coming from you but on) but calling kids stupid when you are a parent of four? My god. I wish I could say that this would be a moment of self-reflection for you but we both know that it will not be. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) March 12, 2019

Others took note of the numerous scandals that President Donald Trump has been embroiled in.

“Yes, it’s terrible when kids of wealthy parents get things they don’t earn, like college placements and security clearances,” one user responded.

“Your boss had to pay 25 million dollars for university fraud,” wrote another.

These two are despicable. Meanwhile, your boss is selling access to the White House. Ran a fake university and neither he or his children earned their way through any institution, more importantly, life. Hi. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 12, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Felicity Huffman was arrested yesterday for her alleged involvement in the cheating scandal. She was given a $250,000 bond. Lori Loughlin is expected to turn herself in today upon returning from filming in Vancouver, Canada. However her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement. He was slapped with a hefty $1 million bond. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.