Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Recently Said That Her Father ‘Faked’ His Way Through College Amid Scandal

The college admission scandal continues to develop in increasingly surprising ways.

As fans know, Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are currently at the center of a scandal in which they allegedly paid University of Southern California officials to get their daughters into college. One of their children involved in the scandal is YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, who goes by Olivia Jade on her YouTube page. Olivia has already amassed quite a following on her page, boasting over 2 million subscribers.

But since the scandal has surfaced, so are past interviews with the YouTube star. According to Us Weekly, Olivia sat down for an interview with the Zach Sang Show on Friday, March 8, where she recalled her father’s time, or lack thereof, spent in college. She told Zach that her father’s experience was really “crazy,” before going into further detail.

“He, like, built his whole entire brand [Mossimo Supply Co.] and he wasn’t actually, like, ever… enrolled in college.”

“But he, like, faked his way through it and then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought [was] going to college,” she continued. “That’s, like, such a different time. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but it’s OK.”

In the tell-all interview, the social media influencer was also asked why she decided to enroll in school, especially since she has a really good thing going on with her social media accounts. Olivia dished that since neither of her parents went to college, it was really important to them that she and her sister go. She did also share that she is “happy” that her parents pushed her to attend college.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the YouTube star has been under a lot of fire for past comments about her education. In a YouTube video posted to her page this past August, the USC student talked about what she was looking forward to the most in the coming school year — and it seems as though education was the last thing that she had on her mind.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she told viewers. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying… I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

But soon after the video was posted, Giannulli received a lot of backlash from fans who called her “ungrateful” for her education. Many fans slammed her for not taking it seriously. She later posted another video titled “I’m Sorry,” and told followers that what she said in her previous video was really “ignorant and stupid.”

Olivia’s mom, Full House star Lori Loughlin, and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently under fire for allegedly bribing USC officials with money to get their daughters into school. Actress Felicity Huffman is also at the center of the same scandal.