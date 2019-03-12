Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Once Apologized For Saying She Was Attending College For the Parties, Not Academics

As details from the the Lori Loughlin scandal continue to surface, past comments from one of her daughters are also coming to light.

Loughlin’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli — who goes by Olivia Jade on her popular YouTube page — recently came under fire for seeming to be ungrateful for her college education. In a YouTube video posted to her page this past August, the USC student talked about what she was looking forward to the most in the coming school year — and it seems as though education was the last thing that she had on her mind.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she told viewers. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying… I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

The video got a ton of attention, attracting over 795,000 views in addition to 2,300-plus comments. While many of her YouTube fans flooded the comments section with questions about her school, a number of other YouTubers slammed her for not seeming to care about her education. Others criticized her for being seemingly ungrateful for the opportunity to go to school at the prestigious University of Southern California.

“Just to give you some advice.. college is something serious and people that go usually do care about learning and their career,” one user wrote.

“You know you’re rich when you go to college just for the parties and ‘experience’ but don’t give a f about your education,” a second social media user wrote.

Once Giannulli caught wind of all the negative comments surrounding her post, she made another YouTube video titled “I’m Sorry,” and apologized for what she said. She started off the video by saying that she did something really “ignorant and stupid,” and that her comments had come across as really ungrateful. She said that she regretted making those comments.

“And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself,” she shared.

Like her initial video, this one also earned the USC student a lot of attention, garnering over 500,000 views in addition to 1,900 comments. This time, many of her YouTube followers applauded her for swallowing her pride and owning up to her mistakes.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have come under fire. They allegedly agreed to pay up to $500,000 to bribe USC to accept their two daughters, Bella and Olivia, into the school. Designating them as recruits to the USC crew team — since their academics weren’t enough to get them in — appears to have been the methodology behind the reported plot.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also involved in the scandal, and was arrested earlier today. Huffman is already in custody, but she’s expected to post bond to get out.

Loughlin has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.