Is Cassie Randolph The Most Hated ‘Bachelor’ Winner Ever?

Colton Underwood's runaway bride has some work to do if she wants to be embraced by Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor fans are not happy with Cassie Randolph, even if she turns out to be the woman to get Colton Underwood’s final rose. Last week, the California beauty stunned viewers of the ABC reality show when she rejected Colton Underwood after he professed his love for her. Cassie told Colton she wasn’t ready to accept a proposal and she left him brokenhearted in a Portugal hotel room.

Fast forward to the two-part Bachelor finale, during which a fence-jumping Colton vowed to fight for his woman. Host Chris Harrison confirmed to Good Morning America that The Bachelor star does indeed track his lady love down before they leave Portugal.

“He has love in his heart, he’s pure and he’s honest and he’s going back in to talk to Cassie,” The Bachelor host said of Colton.

While all signs point to Colton ending up with Cassie—The Bachelor star has been steadfast in continuing to proclaim his love for her—there are plenty of Bachelor fans that aren’t buying the possibility of a real-life relationship between the two.

“Girl you were in a show before The Bachelor called Young Once,” one Bachelor fan tweeted to Cassie. “That guy fell in love with you and you weren’t ready. Then you go on The Bachelor thinking you’re ready but end up doing the exact same thing. You got your 15 min of fame.”

Other fans of the ABC franchise posted similar sentiments about Cassie Randolph, whose sister, Michelle, is an actress.

@CassieRandolph Sounds like someone just wanted a SAG card. — Kel ☕???? (@Kel_inthecube) March 12, 2019

Cassie: “I can’t wait to move on with my life”

Aka “I can’t wait for more IG followers and to promote ads” #Thebachelor #TheBachelorFinale — Marie, RN (@Marie_K87) March 12, 2019

So what did Cassie want going into this? More Instagram followers? Free trips around the world? Some new friends??? I’m confused :/// Maybe Colton should’ve listened to tayshia after all ????????‍♀️ #TheBachelor — Cai (@hokiecai17) March 12, 2019

But others pointed out that Cassie could be getting an unfair rap. One fan tweeted a reminder that Peter Kraus from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette made it to the final two before admitting he wasn’t ready for a proposal. Peter stayed beloved by Bachelor Nation, while Cassie is getting a ton of hate.

As far as Bachelor stars go, there have been several leading men who have ended their season with hate. Who can forget Jason Mesnick, who dumped his final pick/fiancée Melissa Rycroft on the After the Final Rose special, blindsiding her by announcing he couldn’t stop thinking about his runner-up, Molly Malaney. Juan Pablo Galavis and Brad Womack were also “hated” at the end of their seasons, but usually, the final women don’t feel the wrath.

One exception is Lauren Burnham, who replaced Becca Kufrin as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final pick weeks after the race car driver proposed to her. While Bachelor fans have now warmed up to the couple, ABC programming executive Robert Mills told Variety that the couple’s decision to have a private wedding instead of a televised one was because “they probably didn’t want a bunch of people hate-watching their wedding.”

As for other past Bachelor “winners” who didn’t immediately resonate with fans, Jake Pavelka’s ex, Vienna Girardi, stands out as one of the most notoriously despised final rose recipients. In addition, Ben Flajnick’s final lady, Courtney Robertson, was one of the most polarizing Bachelor winners in history.

Cassie Randolph, at least, is a bit bubblier, but she may have some work to do before she’ll feel the love from Bachelor Nation.