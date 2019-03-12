R. Kelly Is Working On New Music To Distract Himself From Legal Battles

He doesn't intend to release the music, but instead views the process as 'music therapy.'

R. Kelly reportedly plans to work on new music to help himself get through the difficult time he’s having, as he is currently facing multiple criminal charges, and more may likely be on the way. What’s more, the R&B singer is reportedly broke and, by some measures, appears to have either suffered, or is close to suffering, a complete mental breakdown.

Anonymous sources tell TMZ that Kelly, 52, plans to involve himself in some “music therapy,” as he calls it, in order to distract himself from his mounting legal and financial troubles.

The music won’t be released to the general public, however, and indeed, he doesn’t even have a means to do so if he wanted to. As TMZ reported in January, Kelly’s longtime label, RCA/Sony, dropped the singer in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against him coming to light.

In fact, he doesn’t even have a proper studio. He’s so far in arrears on rent to his former Chicago studio that he’s been kicked out, and sources say that he’s retreated to his Trump Tower apartment to record there.

Meanwhile, the music that Kelly has already recorded is also having a hard time finding its way to airwaves and streaming services. According to USA Today, artists that have collaborated with him, such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have stopped performing their collaborations, and have asked streaming services to remove those songs from their services.

Last week, as Page Six reports, Kelly gave an interview to CBS News‘ Gayle King that TMZ claims showed a man who, if he hasn’t already suffered a nervous breakdown, is perilously close. Kelly ranted, raved, flailed his arms, and at certain points, was so animated and exuberant that some of King’s fans feared that Kelly might assault her.

King, for her part, says she didn’t fear that Kelly would assault her on purpose, but that his animated gestures could wind up endangering her.

“I did worry at some points that he might accidentally hit me, because he was so angry that he was flailing. But I knew that I wasn’t in any real danger. I just kept thinking ‘OK, Robert, go ahead’ and that’s what I said.”

Kelly is facing ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Chicago, while Detroit authorities are investigating claims of sexual misconduct against Kelly in their city. He is also facing multiple federal investigations.

Kelly was sprung from a Chicago jail after an anonymous “benefactor” paid the $161,000 in back child support that he owed.