WWE News: Tonight On ‘Monday Night Raw,’ The Shield Will Hold Their Farewell Address, Batista Returns

The “Hounds of Justice” appear to have had their last run.

WWE does some really strange things at times, but for longtime wrestling fans, this may top all of them. Back in January, WWE officially announced that Dean Ambrose would not be re-signing with the company when his contract expired. They have given his departure a lot of attention and tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Shield are actually giving a “farewell address.”

Of course, there is much more planned for tonight’s episode of Raw, and their farewell address may be legit and take a small amount of time. Still, it’s incredibly odd for WWE to promote the departure of a superstar like this unless they are retiring or need to medically step away from the ring.

If Dean Ambrose is truly not going to re-sign with WWE in April and he becomes a free agent, he could sign with any other promotion. Ambrose could go to All Elite Wrestling or New Japan or Ring of Honor or anywhere he wants, and that is why WWE’s coverage of it is so weird.

Last night at Fastlane, The Shield had one final match and defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. As revealed by the official website of WWE, the trip of Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will open Raw to say goodbye.

The Shield to deliver farewell address at the start of Raw

There isn’t much more known about this whole thing, but the “Hounds of Justice” are saying goodbye. It’s still a month until WrestleMania 35 and while Rollins and Reigns aren’t going anywhere, The Shield can’t exist without Ambrose.

If this truly isn’t a storyline in any possible way, chalk it up as just odd for even WWE.

What will happen when Triple H comes face-to-face with Batista?

Batista returned a couple of weeks ago and sent a message to Triple H with a beat down of Ric Flair. Last week, Trips had a return message and is ready to face off with his former friend and Evolution stablemate. Tonight on Raw, the two will come face-to-face and it won’t be pretty.

Will chaos reign now that Becky has been added to Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania?

Ronda Rousey made sure that she got what she wanted by interfering in the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match at Fastlane. With the title match now becoming a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35, it’s going to be a brutal and violent month until the day arrives.

Who will stop Nia Jax & Tamina on The Road to WrestleMania?

Nia Jax and Tamina may not have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but they demolished the champs after it was over. On top of that, they took out WWE hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya to really show that they are a dominant force in the promotion.

Who will emerge victorious in Intercontinental Title showdown?

Finn Balor has been a fighting champion since winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and now, he’s putting it on the line against the former champ. Tonight’s match could say a lot about who may fight for the title at WrestleMania 35.