Lily Allen Claims Media Criticism Is Motivated By ‘Misogyny’

Lily Allen recently blamed being characterized for drinking and drug-taking on “misogyny.” She spoke at a Women Of The World event in London and was as honest and candid as ever.

According to Yahoo, the “Trigger Bang” singer said negative coverage of her personal life stemmed from a hatred of women.

Allen also expressed that socializing with her actor father Keith Allen and his friends and listening to their views on women made her want to escape the “humiliation” of being female.

“I was 21 or 22 so I internalized it all,” the “Smile” hitmaker said about the media coverage following her rise to fame.

“I realized this is just misogyny,” she explained.

“I’ve always been a feminist, so to speak. But I have real daddy issues, and I used to hang out with my dad and his friends a lot. The way that they talked about women was quite derogatory.”

“I wasn’t a girl’s girl because I was trying to avoid the humiliation of being a woman,” Allen unraveled at the Women Of The World event.

“I don’t want to be perceived the way they clearly perceived women. All my friends were boys.”

Allen said the arrival of her two daughters (Ethel and Marnie) gave her an added sense of responsibility and the desire to analyze the place of women in the world.

