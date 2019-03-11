‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Speaks At The ‘Glamour’ Beauty Festival About The Cast WhatsApp Chat

Williams rocked pink hair at the London event.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has decided she’s ready to branch out now that she has wrapped her hit series, and after eight years of playing Arya Stark, she says she’s ready to “stop looking like” her best-known character.

The Daily Mail says that the 21-year-old actor chatted with an audience at the Glamour Beauty Festival at the Saatchi Gallery in London with Easter egg-colored pink hair and a scoop-neck ballet top. The actor was game to talk about whatever, but of course, the audience was excited about the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, and was eager for some dirt.

So Williams threw them a bone and shared that the GOT cast has its own WhatsApp group. In a conversation with Glamour‘s Editor-in-Chief Deborah Joseph, Williams says that the fantasy series cast shares embarrassing photos of each other on the WhatsApp group chat.

“We have a Game of Thrones WhatsApp and people just post really funny pictures of one another from various seasons. I think there was a rule these do not go on Instagram… but I’m definitely going to put them on Instagram.”

Big round of applause for the fabulous @Maisie_Williams ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for spending the morning with us! #GLAMOURBeautyFestival pic.twitter.com/gOZkv0taIA — Marie the Fannibal (@HannisElephants) March 10, 2019

Williams, who recently launched her own app, Daisie, says that the Game of Thrones cast really is like a family, and she is very close with Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister in the HBO phenomenon, despite the fact that their characters are enemies.

“I’ve been close with her a long time. When I first met her she didn’t have any kids and I was 12 years old and now she’s a mother of two. We’ve been with each other for these crazy times in our lives.”

Page Six says that Williams has truly gone from being a child to an adult while on the set of Game of Thrones, so it makes sense that she’s ready to change her look now that she’s done with the show. The actor says she’s finally free to color her hair now that production has wrapped, and she went big with what she calls “bubble gum pink.”

“I love it, it’s a whole new me.”

Williams says for continuity, she kept her hair around the same length and the same color for eight years, and she was ready for a change. When asked if she’s concerned that such an unusual color would stop her from being cast in certain roles, she explains that she’ll “cross that bridge when she comes to it.” The great thing about coloring your hair is that you can always dye it back.