Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Love Kirsten Corley In Star-Studded Ceremony

Chance the Rapper has finally married the girl of his dreams. On Saturday, the musician, known as Chancelor Bennett to his family, tied the knot with his love of six years, Kirsten Corley. The much-anticipated ceremony saw 150 family members and friends, including a few stars, at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California, an inside source told E! News.

The beautiful ceremony for the Grammy winner and his childhood crush overlooked the ocean, according to the source. White decorations covered a rotunda, while white roses and petals lined the aisles. Corley’s wedding dress was strapless and white, while Chance donned a white tuxedo and a black bow tie.

“It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered,” the source explained. “In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.”

Chance and Corley share a 3-year-old daughter named Kensli Bennett.

A few A-list names made it onto the guest list, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and comedian Dave Chapelle. According to the source, Kardashian and West were the final guests to arrive but kept a close eye on the touching ceremony and clapped along with smiles as the couple shared their first married kiss.

Following the ceremony, Chapelle, Kardashian, and West chatted on the lawn and waited to see the newlyweds.

“It looked like they were very happy to be there and to see their friend get married. They both never stopped smiling,” the source said of Kardashian and West.

Corley posted a photo from the nuptials on her private Instagram account, according to Entertainment Tonight. The photo showed herself and Chance walking down the aisle together. In the caption, she wrote, “Mr. and Mrs.”

Although Chance and Corley hosted a ceremony this weekend, they have actually been officially married for two months. They married at the Cook County clerk’s office in December.

Chance proposed to Corley on the Fourth of July in 2018. A video of the rapper getting down on one knee appeared on social media, and he revealed that she said yes.

The two began dating in 2013 and split for a period of time following the birth of their daughter. However, they have known each other since childhood, as Chance revealed last week in a Twitter thread. Chance was 9 years old at the time and met Corley at his mother’s office party, HelloGiggles reported.

“I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny,” he said in the thread.