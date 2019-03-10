Lea Michele Marries Zandy Reich In California

Actress Lea Michele is a wedded woman. She tied the knot with Zandy Reich on Saturday, March 9, in Northern California. This is the first marriage for both Michele and Reich.

The wedding, which was said to be intimate and romantic, was attended by family and close friends, including Michele’s former co-stars Darren Criss, Becca Tobin, Jonathan Groff, and Emma Roberts. Her former Glee and Scream Queens boss, Ryan Murphy, officiated the ceremony, according to Us Weekly.

“We are so excited to be married… And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple told People after they said their “I dos.”

Michele and Reich started dating two years ago. The 36-year-old president of AYR clothing brand then proposed to the 32-year-old entertainer in April of 2018 with a four-carat, radiant cut engagement ring that he designed with Leor Yerushalmi of Las Vegas’ The Jewelers, Inc.

E! News reported on Michele’s bachelorette party in early February, which took place at a beautiful Hawaiian location. She celebrated with several girlfriends, including fellow actresses Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The bride-to-be even shared some photos from the gorgeous getaway on her Instagram account.

Prior to her relationship with Reich, Michele famously dated her Glee co-star, Cory Monteith. Their romance reportedly began in 2012 and lasted until his drug-related death on July 13, 2013. She then went on to date model Matthew Paetz and actor Robert Buckley.

This is the second Glee wedding of 2019. On February 16, Darren Criss married his love of about eight years, Mia Swier, The Inquisitr previously reported. The ceremony took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Michele happily attended the memorable event. John Stamos, Chord Overstreet, and Harry Shum Jr. were some of Criss’ more famous guests.

Michele told Brides magazine that she and Swier swapped wedding tips prior to their big days.

“We’ve known each other for so many years now. It’s just been great to have another bride that’s going through this process. Just being like ‘What did you do for this?’ ‘What did you try for that?’ because it is a lot of information to funnel through,” she explained.

“Darren and I are such great friends. He’s like a brother to me, so the fact that we’re in this really sort of important moment in our lives at the same time is really special.”

Congratulations to the happy couples.