Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Says She Is Going To Go ‘Full Throttle’ With The Time She Has Left

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, has been trying to stay positive since finding out that her throat cancer had returned back in November. Chapman frequently shares positive quotes and memes to her various social media accounts, but a lengthy tribute in her own words that was aimed at her husband, was equal parts heartbreaking and inspiring.

“I’m very happy out here on the road with my honey catching bad guys making memories. Life’s to short to care about the back ground noise.

All I hear is the music playing in my ear,” Chapman started her lengthy Facebook post, adding several musically inspired emojis.

The duo are currently in the process of taping their newest reality show Dog’s Most Wanted, and have been chasing “bad guys” and bounty skippers all while Chapman faces the grim prognosis of her cancer. While they’ve been working hard, Chapman has also been seeking alternative treatments, including CBD oil, to assist her while she undergoes chemotherapy.

“I so love you my darlin’ I know your worried about me but let’s just be real, I’m keeping up with you Duane Lee Chapman I know you know I’m gonna do whatever I wanna do with the time we have left we’re gonna go full throttle sick or not here we come again,” the reality star continued.

Fans were quick to point out her mention of “time left” and many left uplifting comments on her Facebook post, urging her to stay strong during this difficult time. Others reminded Chapman that she and her husband were always in their prayers, and that they stood behind the family no matter what they are going through.

While sharing the touching update, Chapman also added a picture of herself and her husband embracing, while Dog gave his wife a kiss on the cheek. Dog wore his signature Oakley shades, and a black, long-sleeved top while he stared at his wife adoringly. She wore a black blouse with cutout shoulders, and wore her platinum locks in large, bouncy curls. Chapman closed her eyes thoughtfully as she snuggled up to her husband.

The harsh reality of what the famous bounty-hunting couple is facing hasn’t stopped them from doing the things they love to do together, including collecting fugitives. As the Inquisitr previously shared, the couple partook in an apprehension of 39-year-old Jinel Sexton, who has been accused of rape and sexual battery of a minor.

The couple caught Sexton in Louisiana, where he was hiding out after his arrest warrant had been issued, and his security of a $200,000 bond. Chapman also shared this latest capture to her social media, and showed off a behind the scenes glimpse of herself rocking a pair of black, high-heeled boots as she stared at Sexton who was secured with handcuffs.

Fans of the Chapman family will be keeping a watchful eye on their social media accounts for the next update from the couple, especially in regards to the matriarch’s health.