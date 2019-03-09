Patricia Heaton’s New Comedy, ‘Carol’s Second Act,’ Adds Kyle MacLachlan, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Others To Cast

Last October, CBS announced a new comedy vehicle for former Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle star Patricia Heaton. This past week, more details about the show, including who her co-stars will be, were revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the series, Carol’s Second Act, will feature the 61-year-old beloved actress playing the title character. Carol Chambers is a woman who, after raising two children and retiring from her longtime job as a teacher, decides that she is going to become a doctor.

The show was created and will be written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, who created ABC’s Malin Akerman and Bradley Whitford series, Trophy Wife, and also worked on Black-ish, The Mayor, and Imaginary Mary.

The biggest name joining the cast of the multi-camera program, which Heaton is also executive producing, is veteran actor Kyle MacLachlan. According to Variety, the 60-year-old former Twin Peaks and Sex and the City star will be portraying Dr. Frost, the handsome and witty senior attending physician on the ward and the department chair. The character takes an immediate liking to Carol.

Logan Lucky actress Ito Aghayere will play the chief resident, Dr. Maya, who is in charge of Carol and three other interns, reported Deadline. The doctor has a type-A personality and is all business, so she is instantly annoyed with Carol, who is described as a “chatty maverick who hates authority.”

Thirty-year-old Bonnie Dennison, of Third Watch and Guiding Light fame, will star as Jenny, Carol’s supportive pharmaceutical rep daughter. Her outgoing personality is quite the opposite of Carol’s neurotic medical colleagues.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Open Hearts Foundation

One of Carol’s fellow interns, Daniel, will be played by 28-year-old Baby Daddy alum Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Deadline reported in another article. The overachiever graduated from Harvard University in 2014 and Harvard Medical School in 2018, and he has already been published twice in The New England Journal of Medicine.

“So incredibly excited to be a part of the team,” wrote Bilodeau on Instagram, while also thanking his reps for helping him get the gig.

Aghayere also shared her joy on Instagram by writing, “I laugh-scream-cried for an hour” when announcing the casting news to her followers.

“So excited to be a part of this project with so many amazing women at the helm,” Dennison stated on Twitter when sharing the news publicly.

Carol’s Second Act has a series commitment from CBS, but still needs to be formally ordered to series, noted Variety.