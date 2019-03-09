‘Ladies Of London’ Star Marissa Hermer To Open Restaurant Across From SUR & PUMP

Marissa & Matt Hermer will give Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants some competition.

Ladies of London might be over and done on Bravo, but soon you might be able to see one of the former stars, Marissa Hermer at her new restaurant across the street from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s hot spots, PUMP and SUR.

RadarOnline says that RHOA star NeNe Leakes was talked out of opening a restaurant in the same neighborhood by Vanderpump who then took the spot in question for herself, but it sounds like Marissa and Matt Hermer have already locked down Jessica Biel’s former Au Fudge location on Melrose Avenue for their new place in WeHo alongside Craig’s and Vanderpump’s restaurants.

Fans of Ladies of London might remember that the Hermers had restaurants and clubs in London while they were on the show, and now that they are living back in the United States, they have opened a place, The Draycott, in Pacific Palisades to join their other places in London, Barcelona and Istanbul.

A source close to the couple says that they are interested in that area of WeHo which is now known as “restaurant row.”

“Marissa and Matt know what they’re doing. Even Lisa doesn’t know that the Hermers have leased this location, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”

The Draycott has been a been success in Pacific Palisades, and so the couple is excited to open a second California location. Marissa and Matt Hermer are a busy couple, with three children, two dogs and a number of business endeavors, says The Inquisitr. As Ladies of London was coming to an end, Marissa launched her own casual eatery, Top Dog on her own, bringing gourmet hot dogs to London.

As if she weren’t busy enough, Marissa also launched an entertainment blog, The Daily Meal. Hermer shares tips for entertaining at home.

“I like to invite a circus of friends, mix it up a bit, and introduce new friends to old friends. It is such a joy to meet someone new, fun, and fabulous at a dinner party, so I try to give this gift to my guests.”

It seems that Marissa and Matt Hermer have fans on both sides of the pond, including some royal followers. Prince William and Kate Middleton were regulars at London hot spot Bumpkin where they were big fans of the famous sticky toffee pudding. Fans can also follow Marissa on her lifestyle blog www.marissahermer.com where they can see what else the Hermers have been up to.