‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Now ‘Happiest I’ve Been’ In Some Time, Opens Up About Ongoing Anxiety

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe has been through a lot of significant ups and downs over the past year or so. Through all of the good as well as the bad times, she has tried to remain open and honest with her social media followers and she has just done it again in a new Instagram post that is quickly garnering a lot of support.

Fans know that Kaitlyn split with former fiance Shawn Booth last year and she’s now dating Jason Tartick, a fan-favorite former contestant who competed on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season. Bristowe has looked incredibly happy in this new relationship with Tartick, but she’s also been open in the past about struggling with anxiety and similar issues.

In Kaitlyn’s latest Instagram post she shared a lengthy note with her fans and didn’t hold back. The Bachelorette star wrote about how she’s been working through some relatively minor issues with anxiety lately and she opened up about how she was coping with it.

At the same time, Bristowe detailed that she’s feeling happier right now than she’s felt in a long time. Kaitlyn never mentioned her romance with Jason in this post, although her fans know that this relationship is definitely one part of what has her feeling so great lately.

Bristowe even shared that “overall, I’m pretty f*ckin happy” right now. Within the lengthy note, The Bachelorette veteran explained that she specifically chose a photo showing her in a fairly everyday look versus looking glamorous. Kaitlyn’s post clearly resonated with her followers, as nearly 120,000 of her 1.7 million followers showed their love for what she shared.

Kaitlyn may have needed to exercise a little quite, low-key self-care this week due to her anxiety, but she has made it clear in recent months that she’s doing well and keeping herself busy. Bristowe does still live in Nashville, Tennessee, where she had moved to be with Booth, and she’s in the home that they had bought together a matter of months before their split.

However, The Bachelorette star is traveling almost constantly these days, both to spend time with current beau Tartick as well as to do appearances for her Off the Vine podcast tour. It doesn’t look like she plans on slowing down anytime soon other than these short breaks she wrote about and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s fans are thrilled to see her being open, honest, and embracing her overall happiness after the past challenging year she’s had.