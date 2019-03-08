Here’s What’s Coming To — And Leaving — Hulu This Month

'Batman,' 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' and 'American Idol' will all be available on the popular streaming service.

We’re a few months into 2019, and there are plenty of hit movies and TV shows set to release in the near future. Today, Disney’s Captain Marvel released worldwide, and Jordan Peele’s Us will hit the big screen in two weeks time.

Still, there are plenty of movie buffs and TV aficionados who don’t have the spare cash to visit the movie theater, and for many, reworking one’s schedule to be able to watch TV shows as they air can be troublesome. This is where streaming services like Hulu shine. At the click of a button or tap of a touchscreen, customers can choose from thousands of TV shows or movies, all for an affordable monthly fee.

As reported by The Verge, there are a plethora of TV shows and films coming to — and leaving — Hulu this month. Fans of the Caped Crusader will be glad to know that The Dark Knight and Batman Begins have already been added to Hulu, which completes Christopher Nolan’s trilogy — the final film, The Dark Knight Rises, was already available. Those who prefer something more celebrity-focused will be glad to hear that Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be made available for streaming on March 9. Those who want to view the full list of additions and removals can check out the full list below.

March 1

Drifters, Season 1

Into The Dark: Treehouse, Episode 6

Rick Steves’ Europe, Season 10

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abduction

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alex & Emma

American Beauty

An American Haunting

Astro Boy

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Batman Begins

Black Sheep

Blast from the Past

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bruce Almighty

Bushwhacked

The Chumscrubber

The Cider House Rules

The Crying Game

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

The Dogs of War

Double Jeopardy

Easy Rider

Edward Scissorhands

Fire in the Sky

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

He Named Me Malala

Heaven’s Gate

I, Dolours

The Ice Storm

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

Ironweed

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

JFK

Jumanji

Legally Blondes

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

The Mighty Quinn

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

Office Space

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Perfect Creature

The Piano

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Rambo III

Reasonable Doubt

Red Corner

Red Dragon

Regarding Henry

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave

River’s Edge

S.F.W.

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Small Soldiers

Summer Catch

Tapeheads

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Vice

W.

Waterworld

What a Girl Wants

What Lies Beneath

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Witness

Yes Man

The Dark Knight is on hulu pic.twitter.com/UA6bNqXrap — 100 POUND CHEESE WHEEL (@ineedtorebrand) March 1, 2019

March 4

American Idol, Season 2

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Good Girls, Season 2

March 5

A Frozen Christmas 3

Le Placard

Where Hands Touch

March 6

MasterChef Junior, Season 7

Mental Samurai

March 7

Dudes

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School

Suburbia

March 8

A.P. Bio, Season 2

For The People, Season 2

Hang Ups, Season 1

I Can Only Imagine

March 9

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 15

March 10

Black Clover, Season 1

Middle Men

March 11

The Party’s Just Beginning

March 12

Acrimony

Trigger

March 13

Free Solo

March 14

Shoplifters

March 15

Shrill, Season 1

Like Water for Chocolate

No Way Out

The Fog

Wings of the Dove

March 16

Tea with the Dames

March 17

Divide and Conquer

March 18

Assassination Nation

March 19

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4

Juda, Season 1

The Fix

A Frozen New Year’s

March 20

The Act

The Village

Girl Most Likely

March 21

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

The Last Race

March 22

Cardinal, Season 3

March 24

Catfish, Season 7

March 26

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R., Season 7

A Cam Life

March 27

Monsters and Men

March 29

Abby’s

The Domestics

March 30

Chef Flynn

Everything coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in March, from The Dark Knight to The Case Against Adnan Syed https://t.co/wONrXyZqz9 pic.twitter.com/UKqV2zNoRH — The Verge (@verge) March 8, 2019

LEAVING HULU

March 31