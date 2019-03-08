Here’s What’s Coming To — And Leaving — Hulu This Month

We’re a few months into 2019, and there are plenty of hit movies and TV shows set to release in the near future. Today, Disney’s Captain Marvel released worldwide, and Jordan Peele’s Us will hit the big screen in two weeks time.
Still, there are plenty of movie buffs and TV aficionados who don’t have the spare cash to visit the movie theater, and for many, reworking one’s schedule to be able to watch TV shows as they air can be troublesome. This is where streaming services like Hulu shine. At the click of a button or tap of a touchscreen, customers can choose from thousands of TV shows or movies, all for an affordable monthly fee.
As reported by The Verge, there are a plethora of TV shows and films coming to — and leaving — Hulu this month. Fans of the Caped Crusader will be glad to know that The Dark Knight and Batman Begins have already been added to Hulu, which completes Christopher Nolan’s trilogy — the final film, The Dark Knight Rises, was already available. Those who prefer something more celebrity-focused will be glad to hear that Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be made available for streaming on March 9. Those who want to view the full list of additions and removals can check out the full list below.
March 1
- Drifters, Season 1
- Into The Dark: Treehouse, Episode 6
- Rick Steves’ Europe, Season 10
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- Abduction
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Alex & Emma
- American Beauty
- An American Haunting
- Astro Boy
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Batman Begins
- Black Sheep
- Blast from the Past
- Boomerang
- Breakheart Pass
- Bruce Almighty
- Bushwhacked
- The Chumscrubber
- The Cider House Rules
- The Crying Game
- The Dark Knight
- Death at a Funeral
- Deuces Wild
- Dirty Work
- The Dogs of War
- Double Jeopardy
- Easy Rider
- Edward Scissorhands
- Fire in the Sky
- The French Lieutenant’s Woman
- He Named Me Malala
- Heaven’s Gate
- I, Dolours
- The Ice Storm
- Impostor
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Ironweed
- It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown
- JFK
- Jumanji
- Legally Blondes
- Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
- The Mighty Quinn
- Nacho Libre
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Office Space
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Open Season 3
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Ouija House
- Ouija Séance: The Final Game
- Perfect Creature
- The Piano
- The Pope of Greenwich Village
- Rambo III
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Corner
- Red Dragon
- Regarding Henry
- Return of the Living Dead 3
- Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis
- Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave
- River’s Edge
- S.F.W.
- Saved!
- Shaolin Warrior
- Small Soldiers
- Summer Catch
- Tapeheads
- Toys
- Tristan & Isolde
- Two Weeks Notice
- Vice
- W.
- Waterworld
- What a Girl Wants
- What Lies Beneath
- What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
- Witness
- Yes Man
March 4
- American Idol, Season 2
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- Good Girls, Season 2
March 5
- A Frozen Christmas 3
- Le Placard
- Where Hands Touch
March 6
- MasterChef Junior, Season 7
- Mental Samurai
March 7
- Dudes
- Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
- Suburbia
March 8
- A.P. Bio, Season 2
- For The People, Season 2
- Hang Ups, Season 1
- I Can Only Imagine
March 9
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 15
March 10
- Black Clover, Season 1
- Middle Men
March 11
- The Party’s Just Beginning
March 12
- Acrimony
- Trigger
March 13
- Free Solo
March 14
- Shoplifters
March 15
- Shrill, Season 1
- Like Water for Chocolate
- No Way Out
- The Fog
- Wings of the Dove
March 16
- Tea with the Dames
March 17
- Divide and Conquer
March 18
- Assassination Nation
March 19
- Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4
- Juda, Season 1
- The Fix
- A Frozen New Year’s
March 20
- The Act
- The Village
- Girl Most Likely
March 21
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
- The Last Race
March 22
- Cardinal, Season 3
March 24
- Catfish, Season 7
March 26
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R., Season 7
- A Cam Life
March 27
- Monsters and Men
March 29
- Abby’s
- The Domestics
March 30
- Chef Flynn
LEAVING HULU
March 31
- 54
- 10 Years
- 2 Days in the Valley
- 9 to 5
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Simple Plan
- Babe
- Bad Santa
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Battle for Haditha
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Brothers
- Bulletproof Monk
- Cake
- Capitalism: A Love Story
- Chinatown
- Christmas Town
- Come Simi
- Cujo
- Dark Blue
- Deep Blue Sea
- Dirty Pretty Things
- Dream the Impossible
- Dreamland
- East is East
- Extraction
- Fifteen and Pregnant
- Finding Neverland
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Forces of Nature
- Friday Night Lights
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Gimme Shelter
- Grizzly Man
- Into The West
- Kickboxer
- Kiss the Dragon
- Kurt and Courtney
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation
- New York Minute
- Once Bitten
- Pacific Warriors
- Patch Adams
- Penelope
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary II
- Rain Man
- Rent
- Right at Your Door
- Sabrina
- Sahara
- Scent of a Woman
- Skipped Parts
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Stranger than Fiction
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- Three Kings
- To Grandmother’s House We Go
- Tombstone
- Total Recall
- True Grit
- Tumbledown
- Twilight
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
- What’s Cooking?
- Wild Bill
- Words and Pictures