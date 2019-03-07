Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Has Been Released Early From Prison

John Ford, the man accused of stalking Kendall Jenner, has been released early from prison. Ford, who was imprisoned for trespassing last month, was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, but he was released after serving just 90 days, according to The Blast.

The 37-year-old was reportedly caught on Jenner’s property multiple different times, including one time where he was on the porch of her home just a month after being ordered by a judge to stay 1,000 feet away from her neighborhood. Ford apparently climbed the hillside behind her property in order to gain access to her home.

Ford, who is Canadian, was arrested and put under a psychiatric hold with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management Unit and was later released as mentally competent. Eventually, he was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

In November, a judge ordered a permanent restraining order keeping Ford at least 100 yards of the model and prevents him from having any contact with her – online or in person.

Ford’s charge isn’t violent, which means he isn’t eligible for deportation back to Canada, though Jenner’s lawyer attempted to argue that his crimes should warrant his removal from the country. Now, he has been released and given credit for time served with three years of probation.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has had to battle with an alleged stalker. In October 2016, a man named Shavaughn McKenzie was found not guilty of stalking but was charged with trespassing after he was found sitting on Jenner’s property with his head between his knees.

At the time, Jenner said that the event was incredibly traumatizing for her, particularly since she suffers from anxiety, according to E! Online.

“I was crying. I was screaming. I was freaking out. I didn’t know what his intentions were. I was freaking out. I was frightened for sure,” she said. “I never got out of my car. I was terrified. I was literally traumatized. I started honking at him and I just wanted to make sure I saw wherever he went. He got out of the gate and I drove down the hill.”

She also said that the incident made her feel unsafe in her own home.

“This is not how I want to be living. I really don’t feel safe in my own house…I’m already the kind of person who’s on edge.”

Jenner has reportedly upped her security to an extremely high level after the two events.