Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson In Agreement About True’s Custody, Per ‘ET’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last month, and since that time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been taking care of their daughter, True.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may not agree on a lot, but they are reportedly in agreement about their daughter spending the majority of her time with her mother in L.A.

For most of the year, Thompson is on the road with his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. He travels often, and when the season is over he usually moves back to L.A.

It seems that will be the routine again now that Khloe and Tristan are no longer together. Thompson will likely spend time with True when he can carve some time out of his schedule and in the summer when he is less busy with work.

“Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split in February after it was revealed that the basketball player had cheated on his baby mama with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The cheating scandal marks the second one in less than a year for Thompson, who was busted cheating on Kardashian last April when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

Khloe gave Tristan a second chance the first time but ended the relationship the second time around. The Inquisitr reports that Kardashian is now focused on more important things in her life such as her daughter, her family, her health, and her career.

Sources reveal that Khloe’s working on moving on from her relationship with Tristan, and that she likely won’t be looking to date anyone new for a while following the messy split with the NBA star.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs new episodes later this month.