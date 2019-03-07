‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 News: Alexa Nisenson Upped To Series Regular And New Cast Member Announced

Karen David will play a new character called Grace in Season 5 of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

While there hasn’t been a Season 5 premiere date announcement for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4 character, Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), has been promoted to cast regular. In addition, a new cast member has been confirmed.

According to Deadline, the character of Charlie, who was introduced in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead and also responsible for the death of Nick Clark (Frank Dillane), has been promoted to series regular for Season 5.

Charlie caused great conflict in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, even with the devastating loss of Nick, she has managed to survive. In fact, she was even when taken in by Nick’s sister, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). So, as Season 5 approaches, it seems likely that Charlie’s position within the group is now more secure than it was last season.

In addition to Alexa Nisenson’as promotion, a new character has also been announced. According to Digital Spy, Karen David will be joining the Season 5 line up for Fear the Walking Dead. David will play a character called Grace. However, as yet, no news has been released about her character description. Which means, Grace could be a new friend or ally of the current main characters in Fear the Walking Dead. Alternatively, she could also be the new protagonist in Season 5. However, viewers will have to wait until further news is announced by AMC regarding this character to know for certain what role Grace will play in the upcoming season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Walking Dead character, Dwight (Austin Amelio) will also be joining the cast of Fear the Walking Dead. This will be the second Walking Dead character to make the crossover from the original TV series to Fear the Walking Dead. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) was the first character to do so.

With Dwight turning up in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, there is also the potential that his arrival will coincide with Grace. However, whether they will be friends in the next season or simply people who gather together at the same time, is yet to be seen.

Previously, Karen David has stared in ABC’s Once Upon A Time as Princess Jasmine. However, her most well-known role to date is probably that of Princess Isabella Maria Lucia Elisabetta of Valencia in ABC’s Galavant. She is also known for her role of Francesca ‘Cesca’ Montoya in BBC’s Waterloo Road.

As yet, there has been no premiere date for the upcoming fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead. However, in previous years, it has usually premiered quickly after the finale episode of The Walking Dead.