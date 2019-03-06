NFL Trade Talk: ‘Crazy’ Rumors Could Land Odell Beckham Jr. With Cleveland Browns

OBJ to Cleveland? If anything is crazy in the NFL, that would be it.

The new league year for 2019 doesn’t officially kick off until next week, but that’s when everyone’s focus will be on NFL free agency. For now, there are trade talks all over the place and the majority of them are focused on Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not all of them. Apparently, there are some “crazy” rumors coming out of Cleveland and Odell Beckham Jr. has been named among them.

According to a tweet sent out by former Browns’ receiver and current ESPN analyst Andrew Hawkins, there are some weird things happening in Ohio. As a matter of fact, the tweet sent out by Hawkins purely states that he’s “hearing crazy Browns rumors.”

Of course, this has led to all kinds of wild speculation and fans are trying to figure out exactly what is going on in Cleveland.

These are not the same Browns of old as they actually made a decent run at the playoffs last season with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. Now, they’ve signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and may actually be contenders as soon as this season.

Now, the wild and crazy rumors are that Odell Beckham Jr. will be traded from the New York Giants to the Browns, per The Spun.

A number of fan accounts on Twitter are already calling this move a done deal and believe it will happen before too long. That doesn’t mean it will, but crazier things have happened.

The Giants are obviously needing to make a lot of changes after a horrible season in which they finished with a 5-11 record. Rebuilding may be the way they’re heading and it isn’t as if the relationship between the franchise and OBJ is on solid ground.

Interesting take on Antonio Brown market from a league source, as of early this morning (in their opinion): "one team race…I think the other teams decided the price was too high." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 6, 2019

Another possibility for the Browns is that they end up trading for Antonio Brown, but it seems highly unlikely they are the “one team.” The Steelers aren’t going to trade AB to a divisional opponent and have to play him twice a year for the rest of his career.

In the meantime, there are also rumors that the San Francisco 49ers are looking to make a trade for Odell Beckham and get him out west. Niners Nation is looking at the idea of San Fran trading the second overall pick to the Giants for OBJ or keeping it and selecting Nick Bosa out of Ohio State.

Antonio Brown is heading somewhere else. Le’Veon Bell will no longer be with the Steelers either. While all of that sounds crazy, the rumors coming out of the Cleveland Browns’ camp are apparently leaps and bounds above all of that. Things are just heating up as the start of the new league year draws closer, and it’s a fun time to watch the NFL even without any games going on.