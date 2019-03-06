Chris Harrison Teases ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers About What’s Next, Details What Happened After Colton’s Fence Jump

The Bachelor fans are still reeling over the heartbreaking moments that played out between Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in the most recent episode. As Monday’s show ended, Colton had jumped a fence and essentially walked away from the show. Spoilers tease that there’s a lot more drama on the way with the two-night finale, and host Chris Harrison is sharing a few juicy tidbits about what’s next.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Colton taking off after Cassie left had production freaking out. They even considered that they might have to call the police to ask for help in finding Underwood.

Harrison told ET Online that during the time that Underwood was on his own, production was in a pretty remote area.

“We were in the middle of nowhere – farm houses, country roads. We didn’t know where Colton was, and I thought I heard some dogs down the street, so I just took off.”

Chris explains that everybody got emotional as this transpired, even the producers. Harrison teased that viewers would have to tune in to see if he cried, too, and he quipped that there were a lot of things said during that difficult time that aren’t suitable to air during the next episode.

Obviously, producers did reconnect with Colton and spent time that night trying to determine what to do next. Underwood was pretty broken in those moments, but it sounds as if Chris was able to joke around a little bit about that fence jump and disappearance.

“I told him, ‘What are you, Liam Neeson? You’re gonna go to the Embassy?’ He said, ‘Well, I grabbed my wallet.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t have a phone, you don’t have a passport, where are you going?'”

The Bachelor host has been teasing all season that things would get wild heading into the finale, and now fans finally know he wasn’t exaggerating this time. Heading into Monday’s show, Harrison shared additional hype via Twitter, and viewers still have four more hours of Underwood’s journey yet to watch.

30 min call to the beginning of what will easily be the most dramatic finale in the history of the world #TheBachelor — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 5, 2019

Before Cassie left and Colton jumped the fence, Underwood had already had an overnight date with Tayshia Adams. Hannah Godwin was on deck for the date after Randolph’s, but The Bachelor spoilers tease that she’ll be getting a pretty unpleasant surprise the next time she sees Colton.

Viewers will get to see for themselves what comes next as additional episodes air on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12. Can Colton Underwood still walk away from his Bachelor experience happy and in love? Spoilers tease that’ll be the case, but there are lots of ups and downs yet to sort through.