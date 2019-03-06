Olivia Newton-John Opens Up About Breast Cancer Battle And Rumors Claiming That She Was Close To Death

Olivia Newton-John is setting the record straight and giving fans yet another health update.

The Grease star is sitting down for an interview for the first time since rumors swirled that she was on her deathbed. As The Inquisitr shared a few months ago, a source claimed that Olivia was in very poor health after her breast cancer returned. The insider said that Olivia was basically clinging to life so that she would be able to see her own daughter get married.

After the rumors, Olivia’s manager called claims that she only had weeks to live “hilarious” and Olivia also spoke out, saying that she was doing well in a video posted for her fans. And now Newton-John is setting the record straight once again, this time with an interview. The actress and singer recently sat down with People and chatted about the current state of her health while also slamming the rumors.

“Those things are so stupid. Why not just go, ‘Here I am, and I’m fine!” she says of the impending death rumors that were swirling around her. “We just nipped it in the bud.”

Even though she may not be close to death at this current moment, Olivia’s health has been a little unstable over the past few months. Just six months ago, the 70-year-old suffered a fractured pelvis due to her bones weakening from the cancer spread. This past September, the actress was experiencing some severe pain and she noticed it as she was walking for a charity event for her Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Olivia Newton-John is facing third cancer battle with 'bravery,' new Lifetime movies say. https://t.co/S23k1V5hpw @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/oOhWcHIWkn — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianjnews) March 5, 2019

It was then discovered that she had fractured her pelvis due to her cancer and she was forced to undergo radiation treatments, which, unfortunately, came on her birthday. Despite having big plans for her milestone birthday, they were put on hold as Olivia underwent treatments. As such, she says that God had other plans for her instead.

“I never say ‘Why me.’ I was like, ‘Wow, I’m in my hospital that I’d dreamt of building for people to have rest and peace and there I was getting the best care.’ It was quite magical.”

Slowly but surely, she has started to regain her strength and no longer needs the cane that she used to walk with following her radiation treatments. Olivia is currently home in Australia and is taking an oral chemo medication and also doing some holistic treatments, including cannabis.

The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and she remained cancer-free until it returned in 2013. Now, she’s in the midst of treating stage 4 breast cancer, which is incurable, according to doctors. Luckily, it can be managed through treatment. Now, she’s leaning on family and friends to get through this tough time but she’s also trying to remain positive.

“Of course I had my moments, and my tears and all that,” she says. “But I have a wonderful husband who supports me through those things.”