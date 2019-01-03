Olivia Newton-John Says Impending Death Rumors Are ‘Exaggerated’ And She’s ‘Doing Great’ In New Video Post

Olivia Newton-John is finally setting the record straight on earlier reports that she was on her death bed.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the Grease star’s manager has already called claims that she only had weeks to live “hilarious.” And if that wasn’t enough, the Inquisitr also shared that Olivia’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, also set the record straight on her aunt’s current health, saying that she’s doing very well right now.

“Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs.”

Today, Newton-John also took the liberty to let her fans know that she is doing great despite her cancer coming back. In a short video posted to her Twitter account, a happy- and healthy-looking Newton-John lets her fans know that not only is she alive and well but she’s feeling fabulous.

“I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible,” she says after wishing fans a Happy New Year.

“Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia. “

In the video, the actress looks as beautiful as ever in a black shirt, purple cardigan, and black and purple scarf. She wears her short blonde locks down and wears a smile for most of the 27-second clip. The post has earned her a lot of attention with over 700 retweets, 3,500 likes, and 450-plus comments.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the video to let the 70-year-old know that they’re happy she is doing so well. A handful of others chimed in to gush over how beautiful she is.

“So glad you are ok. I have just been given the all clear from breast cancer myself and i am reading your amazing book. Love and light xxx.”

“Looking just as gorgeous as she always has, despite her battles! Luv you Liv. Happy New Year,” another commented.

Last week, the Inquisitr shared a story that was published by Radar Online. In the article, a source claimed that Olivia was in very poor health after her breast cancer returned. The source said that Olivia was basically clinging to life so that she would be able to see her own daughter get married.

“Olivia’s bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through Chloe’s wedding day,” the source dished.

Luckily, Olivia herself set the record straight and is already enjoying the new year.