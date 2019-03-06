‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Summer Puts Stipulations On Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, March 6, brings plenty of courtroom drama as Christine tricks Tessa into revealing her kidnapping. Plus, Summer and Kyle arrive at an agreement, and Phyllis makes moves to protect her position at Jabot.

Summer (Hunter King) couldn’t believe Kyle (Michael Mealor) would propose to her to get her to donate part of her liver to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Summer said she wouldn’t blackmail Kyle into a loveless marriage. She’s not that kind of person. Summer decided she wouldn’t donate, and Kyle stopped her. The wounded woman asked Kyle to admit that things weren’t perfect with Lola, and then she promised Kyle she could make him happy. Kyle agreed to give a relationship with Summer a solid try.

Summer proposed that they get married for one year, and if they’re not happy by the end, they can divorce. However, nobody can know that Summer is Lola’s donor because she wants people to believe they’re giving it another try, and Kyle agreed. Before they left, Summer insisted that Kyle propose to her on one knee, so he did, and when Summer accepted, everybody at the Club clapped.

In the courtroom, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) called Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to the stand. Michael asked Tessa if she blackmailed the women with the video. She didn’t answer, so he introduced banking evidence, and then she tearfully admitted the truth. Michael worked to create reasonable doubt by insinuating that Tessa may have killed J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

Meanwhile, Christine (Lauralee Bell) went to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to try to get the goods on Tessa. Back in the courtroom, Christine had Tessa walk her through Victoria (Amelia Heinle) breaking into her apartment and planting a camera. Then, she asked Tessa about the kidnapping, which Tessa eventually admitted, and Christine made her identify her kidnappers. Outside the courtroom, Nick (Joshua Morrow) laid into Tessa and told her she would get what she deserved. Later, at Crimson Lights, Phyllis told Tessa and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that she kept the kidnapping from Christine, and Tessa realized that Christine tricked her into revealing it in court.

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) said she planned to call Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to the stand, and Inquisitr reported that his testimony could make or break Sharon’s (Sharon Case) case.

At Jabot, Phyllis and Kerry (Alice Hunter) discussed Jabot. Kerry gave Phyllis the heads up that Jack (Peter Bergman) worried that Phyllis’s negative press surrounding the J.T. trial could hurt Jabot. Phyllis asked Kerry to transform Jabot with a brand new line of products to bring in the Phyllis and Kerry era instead of just the Phyllis era.