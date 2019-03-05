‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Nick Shoots Down Phyllis

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 5, brings a stunning offer from Kyle. Plus, Phyllis isn’t ready to give up Nick for good, and Michael tries to make a deal for his clients.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) read Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the riot act for lying to him. In his career as a lawyer, Michael never had clients who lied to him like the Newman women, but they ended up hurting themselves by not revealing the truth earlier. All that’s left now is to try to get Christine (Lauralee Bell) to agree to a plea deal. The women reluctantly agreed. Unfortunately for them, Christine wasn’t willing to give — not even an inch.

Elsewhere, Brittany (Lauren Woodland) tried to get more details about the night that Sharon (Sharon Case) confessed to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). While Sharon insisted Rey would never lie to her to get a confession, Brittany obviously saw a golden opportunity for Sharon’s defense. She told Michael that Sharon will be acquitted, which shocked him.

Unfortunately for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Michael’s new defense tactic for his clients involves Tessa testifying about how she tried to blackmail the women, something which is not likely to end well for her. Tessa does not have a powerful family backing her up as Nikki and Victoria do.

Today on #YR, Mariah takes matters into her own hands. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gHZW44rO8t pic.twitter.com/9YNy2o4bvv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) showed up at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). He thought she stopped by to pack up more of her stuff. However, she had other plans. Now that her testimony is over, Phyllis wanted to make up with Nick — and continue their relationship. However, Nick revealed that he is entirely over Phyllis, and he called his ex-girlfriend soulless. Nick admitted he’d been a fool where Phyllis was concerned, and told her to find her way out of his house. He said that he would send her things along.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) went to the Club to discuss her being a match for Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer confronted Kyle about mistreating her recently, and he apologized. Kyle told Summer he believes she’s a good person. Then, they talked about Summer’s fears over the surgery. Summer said she’d be the center of attention — and Lola would get a new liver — so it would be a win-win situation. Then, Kyle admitted that he’d do anything to get Summer to be Lola’s living donor — including breaking up with Lola in order to marry Summer. The Inquisitr reported that Summer plans to make Kyle pay.