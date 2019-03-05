NFL Trade Rumors: Dallas Cowboys And Philadelphia Eagles Chasing Another Running Back

The Cowboys are honing in on another running back for their offense.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a rather dire situation with their defense, but they are doing everything possible to have the pieces in place for 2019. Now, they are working on a few revamped touches to their offense by seeking out another running back to add to the mix. Right now, Ezekiel Elliott is the starting back for the Cowboys, but the team has their eyes on Duke Johnson of the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, they are far from the only team hoping to get Duke into training camp.

According to Cleveland.com, there are actually three teams that have an interest in trading for Duke Johnson as they know he is not happy with the Browns. Last year, Nick Chubb led the team in rushing and Johnson even expressed being dissatisfied with the number of touches he was getting each game.

While Cleveland.com reported three teams were interested, Andy Slater tweeted out that the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are two of them. The third team has not yet been revealed, but the Cowboys would really like to get him into their NFC East except on their roster, of course.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com states that the three interested teams first spoke with the Browns at this past week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

In 2018, rookie running back Nick Chubb led the Browns with 996 yards and eight touchdowns on 192 carries. Chubb added another 149 yards and two more touchdowns on 20 receptions in his first NFL season.

With his production up, Johnson’s plummeted. In 2018, Johnson had a mere 201 yards rushing, but he is the better receiver of the two as he had 429 yards through the air on 47 receptions. Unfortunately for him, though, the Browns went out and signed another running back who is even more effective in that area.

In February, Cleveland signed Kareem Hunt who is one of the most explosive running backs in the league. He is still on the commissioner’s exempt list due to his legal issues, and it’s not yet known when the NFL will clear him to play.

Honestly, Hunt’s status for all of 2019 is up in the air as the NFL may choose to take him off the exempt list early or could prolong it for months.

No matter what happens with Kareem Hunt, Duke Johnson simply isn’t happy with how things are going in Cleveland. The Browns could get something decent in return for him in a trade, but they just have to determine if the Cowboys, Eagles, or unknown third team have the best deal.