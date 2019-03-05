Tom Sandoval Shares His Thoughts On Kristen Doute’s Relationship With Boyfriend Brian Carter

Does he think they should split?

Tom Sandoval doesn’t think Kristen Doute and her boyfriend, Brian Carter, should break up.

Following a dramatic episode of Vanderpump Rules in which Doute’s girlfriends, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, shared their thoughts about the turmoil-filled relationship between Doute and Carter, Sandoval is speaking out about his ex-girlfriend’s current flame.

“I think Carter is awesome. He’s a really cool guy,” Sandoval said during an interview on The Daily Dish podcast.

“We went snowboarding about a month ago and had a blast. I think he’s a great guy and I think he’s really good for Kristen.”

Although Doute and Carter’s relationship has appeared unhealthy at times throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval insisted they should stay together and said they’re actually “great” for one another.

“I like them together. I think they are great together and I wish nothing but the best for them,” he explained.

When Vanderpump Rules first began airing in 2013, Sandoval and Doute were dating one another. However, after a number of issues surfaced during Season 2, they called it quits and Sandoval moved on with current girlfriend Ariana Madix. At the same time, Doute moved on with co-star James Kennedy but their toxic relationship didn’t last.

At the end of last month, following an episode of Vanderpump Rules in which Stassi Schroeder lashed out at Carter for not pitching in for bills while living in Doute’s apartment and for treating her poorly, Doute defended Schroeder’s comments and insisted her boyfriend was a “wonderful man,” despite the allegations.

“Tonight’s episode was heavy. I want to reiterate that [Stassi Schroeder] was only repeating what I had told her. I love her [and] all of my girls for wanting the best for me,” she tweeted. “Carter is a really wonderful man and people go through things. Please just be kind because man, we’re all human.”

While Carter wasn’t seen much during the first several episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, his relationship with Doute and their behind-the-scenes antics have made their way to the center of the series’ plotline and as the drama continues, fans have been left wondering if the couple made it through filming.

Although the couple may have split at some point during the season, they appear to be together and working things out at this point in time.

To see more of Sandoval, Doute, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.