Jana Kramer Slams Mommy Shamers Who Criticize Her For Posting Video Of 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Tantrum

Jana Kramer is sick of all the negativity that is surrounding her Instagram account lately.

Last night, The Daily Mail shares that Kramer posted a video of her 3-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, throwing a temper tantrum at the dinner table. By Monday morning, Kramer had gotten a lot of negative comments from her followers and she didn’t appreciate them one bit.

The former One Tree Hill star then again took to her Instagram stories to let fans know that she doesn’t like to be mom shamed and she was just trying to give fans a glimpse into life with kids.

“I know I shouldn’t respond to comments especially comments like that,” she told fans.

“It just drives me crazy that people feel the need to comment on my pictures and then that makes me upset because I want to be able to post a temper tantrum of Jolie’s just to like keep it real for the other moms out there, like you’re not alone.”

She continues her rant by saying that she has a ton of people “trolling” her page and telling her the reason why they think her daughter is throwing a fit before she says that since they don’t live in her house, they have no idea what is going on with her daughter and she’s just over it.

This is not the first time that Kramer has gotten candid about her children on Instagram. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Jana penned a post to her Instagram followers, explaining all of the emotions that she went through after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

At the time, Jana says that it had been one year since receiving the tough news that she had suffered yet another miscarriage after a round of IVF. The baby would have been a boy and it was the last embryo that Kramer says she and her husband had left.

“I felt like I failed as a women, and as a wife. Ivf wasn’t an option again because it’s too expensive so I felt defeated. I felt blessed that we atleast had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn’t feel complete yet.”

After that, Kramer says that she prayed on a daily basis that she would be brought a child and a month later, she got pregnant with her son, Jace, who is now three-months-old. Looking back, Jana says that through all the tears and hardships that she and her husband went through, it was all worth it at the end because they were blessed with a beautiful baby boy.

To end the post, Kramer tells every woman who has suffered a miscarriage that they are not alone.