Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss As Tom Sandoval Dishes On Jax Taylor’s Bachelor Party

Jax and Brittany are getting married this summer.

Brittany Cartwright’s physique is looking fantastic ahead of her upcoming wedding.

Months before she and Jax Taylor say “I do” at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules star has been eating healthy and hitting the gym hard. In a new photo shared to Instagram, she’s looking thinner — and blonder — than ever.

In the post, Cartwright was seen in a tight yellow t-shirt with high-waisted jeans that accentuated her stomach and her hips.

While Cartwright experienced ups and downs with her weight years ago, she and Taylor have been focusing a lot of their energy on maintaining a steady workout routine. They plan to be in the best shape of their lives when they walk down the aisle in the coming months.

Cartwright and Taylor have been together for about four years, and in June of last year — as fans saw on the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 — they became engaged during a visit to one of their favorite restaurants, Neptune’s Net, in Malibu, California.

Since their engagement, Cartwright and Taylor have been planning for a fairy tale wedding in Kentucky. On the show, they will soon be seen celebrating their engagement with an over-the-top bash attended by their co-stars — including their boss at SUR Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Tom Sandoval addressed Taylor’s upcoming bachelor party during an episode of The Daily Dish podcast, via Bravo, days ago.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure, actually,” Sandoval admitted. “A lot of pressure to deliver, but, on one hand, I feel like Jax’s entire life has been his bachelor party. So I feel like we can maybe use a little quiet time for him. Spa day, something relaxing. I think bachelor parties should have some sort of adventure or activity that brings the group together so I’m trying to figure that one out.”

While Sandoval hopes to surprise Taylor with a great party, he’s not yet sure as to where the event will be held.

“I don’t know exactly where we’re going. [Jax] had mentioned a couple of places,” he added.

Cartwright and Taylor have not yet confirmed whether or not their wedding will be featured on Vanderpump Rules, but because so much of their lives has been seen on the show, it seems likely.

To see more of Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.