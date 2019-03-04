Lauren London Reveals How She Got In Shape For Striking ‘GQ’ Shoot With Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle are the latest power couple to grace the cover of GQ magazine. While previous rumors suggested the couple had gone their separate ways, their latest photoshoot definitely suggests otherwise. The captivating photos from the magazine spread have gone viral on social media and fans are still praising Lauren London for her striking looks.

Now, she’s sharing details about the diet and exercise regimen she implemented to prepare for the big photoshoot. According to Hollywood Life, Lauren London credits the Alkaline diet for her photoshoot body. During a recent interview, she shared details about the diet and revealed how the whole photoshoot came about.

“GQ reached out to us, me and Nip, and wanted to do the power couple segment, and we were both for it and I just drank a lot of water and ate a lot of fruit and vegetables!” Lauren said.

“I don’t have time to workout at all, so I just made sure that the foods that I took into my body were live, healthy foods that worked with my body, not against it.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s relationship. The two have always opted to keep their personal lives out of the limelight. So it’s very rare to hear specific details about Lauren and Nipsey. But, like any other celebrity couple, the two have found themselves at the center of controversy amid rumors about Nipsey’s involvement with other women.

From cheating rumors to speculation of separation, Lauren and Nipsey have had their share of ups and downs. But despite the rumors, they’ve never publicly addressed the speculation and are reportedly still together.

Since both of her sons’ fathers are talented artists, she was asked how she’d react to them wanting to follow in their father’s footsteps. For those who don’t know, Lauren has two sons: Cameron, 9, whom she had during her previous relationship with Lil’ Wayne, and 3-year-old Kross, her only son with Nipsey. According to Lauren, it wouldn’t be a problem with her as long as they do what their heart desires.

“I would be supportive of them doing anything that their heart desires,” Lauren shared.