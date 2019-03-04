Kate Beckinsale Can’t Keep Her Hands Off Of Pete Davidson In NYC

Kate Beckinsale seemingly can’t keep her hands off her rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in New York City. The pair were spotted showing off some major PDA on Sunday, just one day after they were photographed holding hands.

According to People Magazine, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson hit the town on Sunday to take in a hockey game in NYC. The pair were seen strolling down the street together as they looked loved up for the cameras.

Kate was wearing black from head to toe by sporting a pair of tight black pants and a long black coat. She donned black boots and carried a large black leather purse over her shoulder. She also wore oversize dark sunglasses.

The actress had her brown hair parted down the middle and styled in soft, loose curls for the outing. Kate seemingly wore a full face of makeup, which included a bright lip shade.

Meanwhile, Pete looked casual as he wore a pair of dark distressed jeans, a white t-shirt, and a light blue long-sleeved shirt over top. He sported a black baseball cap and white sneakers for the date.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the couple walking down the street. Davidson has his arm around Beckinsale’s shoulder, while the actress wraps her arm around the Saturday Night Live star’s waist.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson hit Rangers game together https://t.co/RdrISGQ01E pic.twitter.com/c1WZxbhHfj — Page Six (@PageSix) March 3, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were spotted showing off some major PDA just hours before when the couple were photographed outside of Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant on Saturday night following the latest episode of SNL.

The pair joined the cast for an after-party, and were photographed holding hands as they left the venue. The couple reportedly stopped for a minute so that Pete could sign autographs for a couple of fans who were waiting outside for him, and then the couple jumped into their car and left.

Pete and Kate first sparked romance rumors back in January when they both attended a Golden Globes after-party hosted by Netflix. The pair were reported to be getting cozy during the party, and allegedly even left together.

A few weeks later Davidson and Beckinsale were photographed together as they left the Largo at the Coronet, a venue where Pete had performed a comedy show. They pair were photographed holding hands, seemingly confirming the romance rumors.

Recently, Kate Beckinsale opened up about what kind of man she likes, and she revealed that she loves when a guy is “funny,” which sums up Pete Davidson.