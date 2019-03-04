Trump Attacks ‘Crazed’ Democrats Over ‘Presidential Harassment,’ Slams ‘Corrupt’ Media

In a series of Twitter messages posted Sunday, President Donald Trump attacked the Democratic Party describing it as “crazed,” and criticized the “vicious and corrupt” mainstream media.

“Presidential Harassment by ‘crazed’ Democrats at the highest level in the history of our Country. Likewise, the most vicious and corrupt Mainstream Media that any president has ever had to endure – Yet the most successful first two years for any,” Trump tweeted.

It is not unusual for the president to allege what he calls “presidential harassment.” This, in fact, appears to be his newest catchphrase, according to The Atlantic. Trump usually uses the words “presidential harassment” to refer to investigations House Democrats are threatening him with, and to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.

Trump did not coin the phrase, however. He appears to have borrowed it from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who used it for the first time in an interview with the Associated Press. Explicitly referring to “presidential harassment,” McConnell warned the Democratic Party against investigating the president.

“After more than two years of Presidential Harassment, the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and other broke the law,” Trump wrote in another tweet, accusing the Democratic Party of weaponizing his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen’s testimony.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, describing Trump as a “liar” and a “con man.” But Cohen did not only discuss the president’s character; Trump’s business dealings were examined as well.

Cohen told lawmakers that Trump had exaggerated his wealth throughout his career in order to inflate his net worth and therefore get loans, and implicated the president in a slew of criminal offences. Furthermore, the president’s former attorney discussed the Trump Organization, predicting that nearly all of its employees will suffer the legal consequences of their actions.

Lawmakers asked Cohen if he talked with Trump about possible pardon: report https://t.co/sFA4NK2sed pic.twitter.com/UI2C21bNFU — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019

But according to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen is a “proven liar,” who testified only to reduce his prison time. However, according to the president, Cohen did get something right in his testimony — he proved that there has been no collusion between the Trump campaign and official Moscow.

Trump also touched upon Michael Cohen’s book manuscript which, the president claims, contradicts his testimony, and then alleged presidential harassment.

“I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted [and] corrupt people,” the president tweeted, calling Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation a “witch hunt.” The president also called Robert Mueller’s probe “illegal,” and said that it “should never have been allowed to start.”

According to Donald Trump, he is only being investigated because he won the election. “Despite this, great success!” he added.