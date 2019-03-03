Aubrey O’Day Teases ‘Bianca’ Ahead Of Dumblonde Release Date

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day continues teasing her upcoming Dumblonde album Bianca ahead of its release date.

Recently, O’Day took to Instagram to announce that the sophomore Dumblonde album drops on March 4, which is tomorrow, and for fans, it cannot come soon enough. Over the weekend, she and Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard of Danity Kane’s third incarnation DK3 finished the final dates on their “The Universe Is Undefeated Tour.” Now, fans will finally receive the long-promised new music from the dance music duo.

Last July 4, Bex and O’Day released their first single, “White Hot Lies,” since the band’s original self-titled debut album, and for months now fans have asked nearly daily when the promised album would finally release. For the past two weeks, the former The Celebrity Apprentice star has teased singles from the album every day, and so far it appears as if the new music has a Studio 54 disco vibe. As of now, she’s teased at least seven of the new album’s eight singles.

O’Day’s followers have almost nothing but great things to say ahead of tomorrow’s release.

“I can’t wait it sounds so funky!!” one wrote.

Another commented, “@aubreyoday long time coming! I’m so excited for this!!!”

On an earlier snippet, O’Day revealed that she and Bex always strive to elevate their new creations. She explained that they created the video using stop motion and 3,000 photos on a green screen. She said on Instagram, “we wrote this song about constantly waiting on the person you love to show up and get it. the clock represents time, the white shirt is a constant reminder of the love.”

One fan replied, “Never EVER disappoint just keep blowing your fans away, and have me gasping for damn air! Love this creation! #unique.”

There’s some discussion among fans that perhaps “White Hot Lies” is not on the album. Followers also noticed that ahead of Bianca, the video for “White Hot Lies” disappeared from YouTube, and the singer responded allaying everyone’s fears that it could be gone for good.

O’Day wrote, “it will be back up soon. Watch it on Vimeo. The link is on my Twitter feed.”

Dumblonde’s first album released on September 25, 2015, so this second one has been a long time coming. It’s available for pre-order on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon for fans who need it the moment it releases on March 4. Judging by the singer’s teases and clips and the fan response, the album will be a hit.

Inquisitr reported that O’Day tweeted earlier this week that President Donald Trump’s so-called fixer, Michael Cohen, also came to her. She tweeted the comments during Cohen’s testimony about payments he made to Stormy Daniels at Trump’s behest. Reportedly, O’Day and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. had an affair in 2011 and 2012.