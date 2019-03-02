Nick Jonas Explains Jonas Brothers Split: ‘It Was A Couple Years Of Rebuilding Our Family’

Things were 'not good' when the band of brothers originally split in 2013.

While The Jonas Brothers are closer than ever now, there was a time when the brothers weren’t even on speaking terms, People is reporting. The band — consisting of 26-year-old Nick Jonas, 29-year-old Joe Jonas, and 31-year-old Kevin Jonas — had a dramatic split in 2013 after years of success. While many bands often have tiffs, the disagreements between the three band members ran deeper as they were brothers. Now that the the band is making their comeback with their new single “Sucker” the brothers are opening up about just how serious the rift in the band was.

“When it ended it was not good,” Nick admitted. “It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.”

Nick said the trio began to find their groove again after they began to film a documentary a year ago. The documentary, which currently has an unknown release date, shows the brothers hashing things out and getting real with each other.

“[It] was great because we had to have real conversations and not hold back,” said Kevin. “So for us, it worked out in a good way.”

All three brothers agreed that their solo ventures — such as Nick’s solo music career or Joe’s band DNCE — didn’t match up to the “magic” they made when performing as brothers. After being grouped together for so long and starting out at such a young age, the brothers were eager to find their individuality. Now, the trio have found a way to celebrate their individuality as group.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers pose for a photo backstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios March 1, 2006 in New York City. Scott Gries / Getty Images

“When we figured out what the sound was going to be like — balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound, and Kevin bringing so much heart into it — has been really incredible,” said Joe. “It was just really important to blend the three.”

Another way they are incorporating their individual lives into their comeback is by featuring each of their significant others in the music video for “Sucker.” Actress Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick in December 2018, was featured in the video along with Danielle Jonas, who has been married to Kevin since 2009, and Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. Sophie is set to marry Joe later in the year, and the two are said to be putting the finishing touches on their wedding plans.

These three women have certainly served as muses for the Jonas Brothers, as the band has already recorded 30 or 40 songs for their upcoming album.