When To Expect The Second Official ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

A second full length trailer has been confirmed.

Avengers: Endgame is just under two months away and fans are eagerly awaiting the second official trailer for the movie. So far, just one two minute and 26-second trailer and one 30-second spot have been released for the movie, and a third sneak peek has been promised. Comic Book caught up with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at the recent Captain Marvel premiere in London regarding Endgame‘s second official trailer.

Unfortunately, Feige didn’t give too much clarification when he was asked about the drop date of the final trailer.

“Before [the movie] is released,” he said.

Thankfully, Marvel Cinematic Universe films tend to follow the same pattern in terms of release and press regarding their movies, and predicting the second official trailer is easy if one examines the past.

Avengers: Infinity War also had a late April release date in 2018, much like Endgame does this year. The second official trailer for Infinity War came on March 16, 2018, just six weeks before the movie premiered. This means the new trailer for Endgame will likely arrive somewhere around March 15, which is just two weeks away.

Infinity War also aired a Super Bowl spot in 2018, which Marvel Studios followed suit with this year with Endgame as the Patriots faced off against the Rams.

As far as other MCU announcements go, Feige has stated that the studio is going to hold off on making any official statements regarding the plans for Phase 4. At this time, the only confirmed film in the next phase is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which premieres on July 5. The MCU does have a May, 2020, release date scheduled as well, but a movie has not been tied to the date at this time. Many are speculating it will be occupied by the confirmed solo Black Widow movie, but Feige explained no announcements will be made until after the second Spider-Man.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man until post Endgame and Spider-Man. As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with.”

Feige and company aren’t expected to announce new films years in advance, as they have done in the past, keeping fans of the studio on their toes.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.