Jordyn Woods Denies Tristan Thompson Rumors On ‘Red Table Talk,’ Says He Kissed Her

Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Friday, and told her side of the story about what really happened between her and Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

Jordyn says that on that night was was at a bar partying with some friends. Tristan was also there. She claims they had no interactions or did anything appropriate while at the bar. Later, an afterparty was announced and she headed to Tristan’s house with some other girls.

Woods says that she never sat on Thompson’s lap, danced with him, or made out with him during the party, as was previously reported by multiple outlets. Jordyn says that everyone was simply drinking and having fun together in a common area, adding that she never left the room with Tristan to enter a bedroom or bathroom.

The model also states that she had nothing to do with anyone’s phones being taken away at the party, or knew anything about party goers being asked to surrender their devices, adding that she had her phone during the night.

Jordyn Woods went on to say that Tristan Thompson was sitting in a chair, and that she sat on the arm of the chair with her legs swung over to rest on the basketball player’s legs.

The party lasted into the wee hours, and Jordyn says that when she realized that it was about 7:00 in the morning she decided to leave the party, telling Tristan that she had a car waiting for her. Thompson then asked her if she wanted to stay, and she refused.

Jordyn then says that Tristan leaned in and kissed her on the lips. Woods tells Pinkett Smith that it was a normal kiss on the lips, but wasn’t a make out session, and that there was no tongue involved. However, later whens he spoke to Kylie and Khloe she did not tell them about the kiss out of fear.

“I’m no homewrecker,” Jordyn revealed, adding that while she takes responsibility for being at Tristan’s house and putting herself in a bad situation, that she is “not the reason that Tristan and Khloe aren’t together.”

Woods went on to reveal that she “never” slept with Thompson, and that she didn’t have contact before the party or since that time.

Jordyn says that she’s briefly spoken to both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, but that she’s giving them time to process, even telling Jada that she would gladly take a lie detector test to prove she didn’t do the things that the media are claiming.

Woods then went on to state that the media has made the situation nearly unbearable for her, claiming her family can’t go to work and school because of the attention the headlines have been getting.

Jordyn says that the media put “their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake.”

Jordyn Woods says that she now feels better after telling her side of the story and is hoping to move past the drama.