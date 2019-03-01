Nabisco’s Latest Yummy Creation Is An ‘Oreo DJ Mixer’ Powered By Cookies

Nabisco’s Oreo-powered music box is back and better than ever. This time, the brand behind milk’s favorite cookie has created a DJ turntable that can “play” up to 3 Oreo cookies at a time, according to Elite Daily. The brand’s latest innovation, which was released on Thursday, has already created a buzz on social media as people try to figure out how the product really works.

“The DJ Mixer by OREO turns any standard Oreo sandwich cookie into a musical device you can enjoy over and over again. Just place your OREO cookies on the DJ Mixer turntables to have some fun and mix up the music. Mix over 200 song combinations as you bite,” the product description reads.

The most intriguing part about the creation for many people is that an Oreo can not only power the turntable enough to play one song, but several. Place the cookie on the turntable and listen to the music. Then, take a bite out of the cookie and put it back on the box. An entirely different tune will play! Couple that with the fact that each of the three turntables will play different melodies, and consumers have 200 song combinations.

In addition to the miniature Oreo DJ Mixer, the package comes with a full-size case of Nabisco’s new Most Stuf Oreos filled with more icing than ever before, as well as six regular Oreo cookies.

The DJ Mixer can be purchased on ShopOREO.com for $27.95.

The musical cookie creation follows the release of a similar product in December 2018. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Nabisco released the Oreo Music Box, which functioned the same way except it had only one turntable. The product, which was sold on Amazon, went viral and sold out very quickly.

Oreo fanatics reacting to the new product aren’t sure whether to be impressed or confused, as one Twitter user said.

“Uh, your music gets mixed different ways as you bite your oreos? what?” someone wrote.

“You can’t make this stuff up…” another said.

Nabisco announced the release of another major product this week–Game of Thrones Oreos. The brand confirmed on Wednesday that they will unveil the limited edition cookie based on the hit HBO series this spring, according to People. Nabisco has not offered official details yet, but the Oreos are rumored to be traditional chocolate with vanilla icing and Game of Thrones-themed designs.

The brand has also just releases several new flavors, including Carrot Cake and Dark Chocolate.