Jennifer Garner Posts Hilariously Awkward Photo Of Herself In Costume For Her Son’s 7th Birthday

Jennifer gave fans a look inside her son's seventh birthday party after realizing she's not cool anymore in fancy dress.

It looks like Jennifer Garner may have learned the hard way that her and former husband Ben Affleck’s son is too old to have her dressing up for his birthday parties. The actress shared a hilariously awkward photo of herself on her official Instagram account this week which showed her in character – only to realize her son was actually feeling pretty embarrassed by her enthusiasm.

Proving that even celebrity children get embarrassed by their parents, Entertainment Tonight reported that the snap showed Garner dressed as Astrid from How To Train Your Dragon with a huge smile on her face as she presented her youngest son, Samuel, with a birthday cake based on the popular animated film franchise.

But while Jennifer looked pretty happy in the snap – which had her in large furry boots, an armor-like bodice, a fur shawl, and even blue and red face paint around her eyes, forehead, and on her cheeks – she admitted that things actually got pretty awkward during the party for her son.

In the caption, Garner joked that 7-year-old Samuel really wasn’t so thrilled by her efforts as she joked that she’d learned seven was the age he stopped thinking she was “cool.” She even admitted that she got her first eye roll from him as she stepped out in her over-the-top costume.

The family photo taken at Samuel’s birthday party has already received more than half a million likes on the social media site since the 13 Going on 30 actress shared it with her 5.2 million followers on February 28.

Samuel is Garner’s youngest child with Affleck. The former couple, who officially divorced last year, have three children together as they’re also parents to two daughters, 13-year-old Violet and 10-year-old Seraphina.

Despite the couple’s split, Jennifer and Ben have been very open about their dedication to successfully co-parenting their children in the wake of their 2018 divorce after first announcing their separation three years earlier in 2015.

People even reported back in October that the former couple was spotted with the trio attending a church service together, and the group has also been spotted together at services on more than one occasion since.

More recently, Garner opened up in WSJ. Magazine’s March “Women’s Style” issue about how she and her former husband both adapted their working lives to be the best parents they could be to their children.

“When I had kids, I started considering how jobs worked for my family,” she said of becoming a mom after welcoming Violet into the world in 2005, per Entertainment Tonight.

“How much am I going to ask of my partner and kids? What’s worth it and what isn’t?” Jennifer then continued. “Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt.'”