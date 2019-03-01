Amber Portwood Opens Up About Why She Doesn’t Fight For More Custody Of Her Daughter

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG recently went on Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast Coffee Convos to talk about all kinds of things. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the mom-of-two talked about how often she sees her 10-year-old daughter, Leah. Amber’s daughter lives with her dad, Gary Shirley, and Gary’s wife, Kristina. However, as fans have watched on the show, Amber does visit with her often. Still, in the new interview, Amber opened up about Leah becoming a preteen and how it has impacted that visitation.

“I still don’t feel like I see Leah enough. I don’t really barely see her at all. She’s getting older. The last time I saw her she said ‘I’m about to be a pre-teen.’ She’s 10-years-old and already saying this,” Amber explained.

Amber went more in depth though and talked about why she doesn’t try to get more custody of her daughter, who has lived primarily with Gary since Amber’s stint in prison.

“It’s because she’s 10-years-old. She’s lived pretty much the majority of her life with him…you don’t want to change everything. That means changing schools, changing friends. We live close, about 30 minutes apart.”

Although that has to be hard for Amber, she is clearly keeping Leah’s best interest in mind and isn’t about to try and turn her daughter’s world upside down.

Fans met Amber Portwood on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant where she and Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a child together. They continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG, but things didn’t get better for the couple who eventually split. Things got worse for Amber in her personal life as well and she ended up spending some time in prison. However, after her release from prison, she worked hard to turn her life around and to be a better role model for those around her, including her daughter.

Amber met her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while she was filming Marriage Bootcamp with Matt Baier. Amber explained that she and Matt had already broken up prior to filming and that he left for good after getting paid for the gig. Andrew was working behind the scenes on the show. The two started dating and, not soon after, announced that they were expecting a child together. Amber gave birth to their son, James, in May 2018.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, but a new season of the show is reportedly going to film. It is unclear when that season will air. Fans can also listen to the rest of Amber’s interview on the Coffee Convos podcast.