Kate Middleton Has Baby Fever, Reports ‘People’

Perhaps taking a page from the pregnancy glow surrounding her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, it seems the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has baby fever. This was reported by People Magazine, which covered the royal mom’s tour of Northern Ireland, where she and her husband Prince William met with staff and students of organizations that help children and young adults.

The rumors of “baby fever” began when Middleton had a discussion with a man named Alan Barr, reported People, and complimented him on his 5-month-old son, James, calling the baby “gorgeous.” She then said to Barr of his son, “it makes me feel broody.”

It was then that Barr asked Middleton if she was ready for baby number four, to which she replied that she thinks “William would be a little worried.” Middleton is a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. If she became pregnant again, she would then have four children under the age of 6-years-old.

The couple was in Ireland to meet with children at Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start. This is an organization that supports parents with children under 4-years-old living in disadvantaged areas in Northern Ireland. It assists the parents to further develop their children’s physical and cognitive skills, reported the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start, which supports parents with children under four years old living in disadvantaged areas in Northern Ireland. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/oFq80fe6ap — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

The Duchess also joined in an activity with the students where children and parents are given an opportunity to plant their own springtime flower to bring home and take care of. She seemed thrilled at the opportunity to have some time working with the children, as evidenced by a photo posted to the palace’s Twitter.

???? Lights, Camera, Action! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join @Cinemagic @BFI Film Academy attendees for a camera demonstration. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/1fkfxleIE0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

The couple also visited the Malvern Primary School, where Prince William worked alongside children in a storyboard master class for a program called Cinemagic. The children showed off their skills to the royal parents with a makeup demonstration, as well as a class on how to work cameras and a presentation of the projects they are currently working on.

???? The Duchess of Cambridge joins a @Cinemagic make-up demonstration and storyboard masterclass demonstration with children from Malvern Primary School #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JkKqeHVahN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

During the two-day trip, Prince William and Middleton also met with the Irish Football Association, which, per a Kensington Palace press release, runs outreach programs that benefit mental and physical health. The couple also participated in an activity with the Roscor Youth Village, which is a residential activity center for children that helps them in developing independent living skills.

???????? A victory for The Duke of Cambridge's team in the canoe race at @Extern1978’s Roscor Youth Village #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/6aN0fpwII8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed their whirlwind Ireland tour in two days, heading home to their three children and perhaps, readying themselves for a fourth if Middleton has her way. There has been no official word from Kensington Palace if the couple plans to expand their brood.